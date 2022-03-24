BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

***

Soca Thursday

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Chef’s Table: A Unique Culinary Experience with Chef Jumoke

Join The Seattle Residences and Spa for a unique culinary experience this Thursday with Chef Jumoke.

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Seattle Residences & Spa, 12A, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: Call or WhatsApp 08128741314

Premium Friday

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022.

Time: 11 PM

Venue: Lush Club, 3rd Floor Sky Mall, Sangotedo.

RSVP: HERE

TTA Break The Bias Webinar

Dear career woman, brace yourself for WomenWill/GBG Festac is hosting a new event this Friday, and they would love to see you there. Join them for TTA 2022 IWD webinar series, where Adewumi Alphonso, an HR professional talks on gaining career speed, workplace visibility, self-leadership and more. It promises to be an enlightening session.

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Zoom

RSVP: HERE

The Big Birthday Bash – March Edition

March babies, it’s time to make a movie in the “ALL WHITE” at the biggest birthday party of the month. Connect and vibe with the best of the best this weekend.

Date: Friday, March 25, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar & Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: HERE

#BNSConvos: The Leading Ladies Leading The Media this Weekend

Who is a journalist in the digital age? There is no denying that people’s attitudes about news and entertainment have changed significantly. We can connect with everyone in the world in seconds owing to the internet, and our phones now have high-definition photos and video capabilities, reducing the time it used to take to capture news, wait for stories to be printed in newspapers and then disseminated to the public. In the lifestyle, fashion and entertainment industries, the scope of news reportage has even more dramatically evolved. Authenticity, personality and a unique voice are now details that this generation of news consumers pay attention to. In this roundtable discussion, BellaNaijaStyle will analyze media journalism, leveraging the power of media to tell unique stories and navigating new platforms for the dissemination of news.

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijastyle’s Instagram LIVE

Hi-Fever

Join Hi-Fever this weekend for a fun road trip to one of the coolest amusement parks in Lagos!

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Ibafo

RSVP: HERE

Pottery At The Beach

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Landmark Beach, Landmark Village, 4 Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 07010727360

Jameson Connects Abuja

Jameson Irish Whiskey’s celebration of unpretentious vibes & smooth whiskey brings good people together to enjoy great vibes, smooth Jameson cocktails, alternative music, gourmet junk food, fun games and alternative fashion in an unexpected venue. Y’all don’t want to miss this amazing vibe from Jameson.

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Acropolis Park, Plot No. 3872, E27, Apo District, Abuja, FCT.

RSVP: HERE

Afro Groove Afrik: A Dance Fitness Event

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Time: 7 AM,

Venue: National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Camp Movie Night

Movie on the big screen, under the open sky, smells of the campfire, yummy snacks, fun company. The Backpackers Lagos movie night is something to look forward to. Payment, which goes for 10,000 Naira, includes access to the campsite, movie, refreshment, bonfire, lots of activities/games and barbecue. As usual, campers are expected to bring their own tents. Tent rental comes at an extra fee of 5,000 Naira.

Date: Saturday, March 26 – Sunday, March 27, 2022.

RSVP: HERE or call Irawo 07089264727

H.E.R Festival ’22 The H.E.R initiative is here to drive the movement for change by telling creative stories that stimulate honest, vulnerable, and respectful discussions about equality featuring an exceptional all-female band, cast and crew. This festival has been curated in commemoration of international women’s month to help sensitize and educate people about sensitive issues on equality, rights, and gender roles.

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Mambaah Cafe, Abuja, The Cans Park, Ibb Way, Maitama.

RSVP: HERE

Jackets and Sneakers

Jackets and Sneakers is happening this weekend. This is the start of fourth season and it’s going down in two locations. You get to chill and have fun while showing off your cool side. The event is free but you need to be a part of the community by registering via link in the RSVP.

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Venue: Day Event (CeraCerni’s ART HUB, 65b Akintunde Adeyemi Drive, Off Adewole Kuku St, Lagos Island, Lagos) and Night Event (Xovar, 19b Sabitex Hotel Rd, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki).

RSVP: HERE

The Five Maids of Fadaka A Stage Play

As part of StoriFest, Thespian Family is bringing back to the stage “The Five Maids of Fadaka”, written by Ayo Jaiyesimi. This is an exciting adaptation of the story of the ten virgins. It is a total theatre concept with a rich blend of folklore, traditional dance and music that naturally transports the audience to a typical African village setting. The characters are drawn from local ethnicities and are one of our all-time audience favourites. Duration is for 90 minutes, it’s rated family-friendly, and the tickets go for 5k, 10k and 25k.

Date: Saturday, March 26 – Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Time: 3 PM & 7 PM.

Venue: AGIP Hall, MUSON Centre, 8/9 Marina, Onikan, Lagos Lagos, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Vibes

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE/Call or WhatsApp 09049027698

Happy Orange will be hosting an overnight fun beach camping experience this weekend. There will be a bonfire, music, dance, games, opportunities for chit-chat, food and drinks (Dinner and breakfast) etc. There will also be free transportation to and fro (Mainland and Island) pickup.

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Coney Island, Okun-Ajah Rd, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Let Out Your Inner Picasso

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 08188844991 or 012298844

Kayak & Vibes

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE/Call or WhatsApp 09049027698

Moments at La Campagne with YellowLyfe

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: La Campagne Tropicana Beach, Ikegun, off Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE/Call or WhatsApp 09049027698

Urban Live presents Ayra Starr

This one is for the beautiful and talented ladies! The industry would not be what it is without you! Urban Live recognises this and they’ve curated an entirely female lineup just to say thank you. Urban Live presents Ayra Starr.

Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: HERE