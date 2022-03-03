Connect with us

Hey BNers, Clear Your Schedule - The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is Back!

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole set to Speak at the Access Bank International Women's Day Conference | Register Here

Watch Out for the HERconomy Conference, Awards and Gala Night 2022 | Get Your Tickets Now

GoodLife unveils its Latest Zobo Ginger Drink Variant on the Showtyme Friday Show

7 Major Announcements You Should Know About the 15th Edition of The Headies

Congratulations! Del-York International awarded "West Africa's Most Outstanding Media Agency of the Year"

Africa Teens Career Festival is Happening in Lagos Tomorrow! Meet The Speakers

Lush Hair has Empowered over 500 Youth with its 3-Day Free Styling Workshop in Asaba

All the FAB Red Carpet Photos from SAG Awards 2022 + Winners List

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Receive The President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards | See Full List of Winners

Hey BNers, Clear Your Schedule – The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is Back!

Hi BNers!

BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is back! Last year, we celebrated women in our industry all through March, which is International Women’s Month. The digital festival garnered over 4 million impressions across our platforms! 

 We will once again put a premium on celebrating women worldwide through our BellaNaija Style Women’s Month activities!

Get ready to be a part of four weeks of select virtual events, activations, panel discussions, shout-outs, giveaways and much more fun events that will connect media, fashion and lifestyle industry leaders with our mega audience to honour each other and #BreaktheBias.

Stay tuned to @bellanaijastylewww.bellanaijastyle.com and join the conversation with the hashtag #BNSWomensMonth & #BNSWomensMonth22!

From the interactive#BNSCONVOS every Saturday on @bellanaijastyle‘s IG LIVE to shouting out women-owned businesses weekly, see the full calendar of activities below, so you do not miss out.

Stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle and BellaNaijaStyle.com for all our activities. Follow the hashtag #BNSWomensMonth & #BNSWomensMonth22! on Instagram.

 

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

