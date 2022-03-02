Connect with us

Beverly Naya Is Goddess Personified in This New Photoshoot by Emmanuel Oyeleke

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In honour of women’s month, talented Photographer Emmanuel Oyeleke collaborated with Creative Director and Stylist Moshoodat on a shoot that celebrates the essence of womanhood and inspires women to channel their inner goddesses.

Bringing the shoot to life is the gorgeous and talented Beverly Naya wearing a strapless metallic gown featuring chunky jewellery, flowers and a bold makeup look.

According to Emmanuel Oyeleke in a statement:

The inspiration behind this project is elegance, royalty and grace. Acknowledging who you are, loving yourself and channelling the inner Goddess.

We wanted the shoot to exude Beverly’s inner powers and express them visually. We wanted the images to express who she is from the inside out, from styling to makeup to hair.

See all the images below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Credits

Model: @thebeverlynaya

Makeup & Styling: @Moshoodat

Outfit & Accessories: @crownedByMoshoodat

Hair: @AfricanCreature

Photography:@Emmanueloyeleke

