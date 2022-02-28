Rejoice Jewellery Lovers! Symbols of Authority’s Pieces are Now Available on Moda Operandi!

Statement contemporary jewellery brand Symbols of Authority announces Moda Operandi, one of the world’s foremost prestige omni-retailers, as its retail partner.

The brand is now available at ModaOperandi.com until March 18, 2022. Since Symbols of Authority’s launch in October 2021, Symbols of Authority has become an exciting brand in the maximalist fashion jewellery space, an industry frequently ignored that offers thoughtful everyday statements as an antidote to the almost boring minimalism that has dominated the fashion space in recent times.

Symbols of Authority has also quickly captured the attention of renowned influencers and celebrity fans, including Nicole Chikwe, Chloe Bailey of ChloexHalle and more.

According to the statement of the founder, Isoken Ogiemwonyi:

Moda Operandi is the premier destination for global fashion discovery, which is so key for brands like mine. I’m thrilled to partner with such a world-class retailer and to share Symbols of Authority and our cultural ethos with a new audience. Moda Operandi’s support of emerging brands and commitment to offering thoughtful, exciting pieces to its audience makes it a phenomenal partner for Symbols of Authority. I’m really looking forward to growing together as Symbols of Authority continues to build new collections, and explore our rich cultures.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Credits

Creative Director: @isokenogiemwonyi

Photography: @ryan_onifoto

Models: @ivieolubusola @pagesmodels

Makeup:@ebonbeauty

Stylist /Art Director: @isokenogiemwonyi

For more information visit SymbolsofAuthority.com and @SymbolsofAuthority on social media. Symbols of Authority is available on ModaOperandi.com from now until March 18, 2021.