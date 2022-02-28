Connect with us

Style

Rejoice Jewellery Lovers! Symbols of Authority's Pieces are Now Available on Moda Operandi!

Movies & TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot

"Insecure" Co-stars Yvonne Orji & Jay Ellis Had All Eyes On Them At The 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Style

Hey BNers, Clear Your Schedule - The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is Back!

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Pink Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 181

Style

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Chic Workwear Ensembles: Issue 113

Style

To No One’s Surprise, Nancy Isime Was One Stylish Host At #TFAA16

Style

Meme Rocha's Debut Resort Collection Is Not To Be Missed!

Events Scoop Style

All The Must-See Red Carpet Looks From Your Favourite Stars At #TFAA16 | See Winners List

Promotions Style

Pause! You've got to see this Osas Ighodaro x Zephans & Co Latest Collection

Style

Tejumade Adu is Our Latest Curvy Babe Obsession!

Style

Rejoice Jewellery Lovers! Symbols of Authority’s Pieces are Now Available on Moda Operandi!

Published

11 mins ago

 on

Statement contemporary jewellery brand Symbols of Authority announces Moda Operandi, one of the world’s foremost prestige omni-retailers, as its retail partner. 

The brand is now available at ModaOperandi.com until March 18, 2022. Since Symbols of Authority’s launch in October 2021, Symbols of Authority has become an exciting brand in the maximalist fashion jewellery space, an industry frequently ignored that offers thoughtful everyday statements as an antidote to the almost boring minimalism that has dominated the fashion space in recent times. 

Symbols of Authority has also quickly captured the attention of renowned influencers and celebrity fans, including Nicole Chikwe, Chloe Bailey of ChloexHalle and more. 

According to the statement of the founder, Isoken Ogiemwonyi:

Moda Operandi is the premier destination for global fashion discovery, which is so key for brands like mine. I’m thrilled to partner with such a world-class retailer and to share Symbols of Authority and our cultural ethos with a new audience.

Moda Operandi’s support of emerging brands and commitment to offering thoughtful, exciting pieces to its audience makes it a phenomenal partner for Symbols of Authority. I’m really looking forward to growing together as Symbols of Authority continues to build new collections, and explore our rich cultures.

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Credits

Creative Director: @isokenogiemwonyi
Photography@ryan_onifoto
Models: @ivieolubusola  @pagesmodels
Makeup:@ebonbeauty
Stylist /Art Director@isokenogiemwonyi

For more information visit SymbolsofAuthority.com and @SymbolsofAuthority on social media. Symbols of Authority is available on ModaOperandi.com from now until March 18, 2021. 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: What is Your Self-Esteem Quotient?

Dennis Isong: 7 Real Estate Investment Tips for Beginners

Ufuoma Uvomata: Don’t Snooze On the Benefits of Good Sleep

Unfettered with Adebayo Adeleke: Remaining Mentally Sane in a Chaotic World

Titilayo Olurin: Are Your Unannounced Visits Anything More Than An Inconvenience?
css.php