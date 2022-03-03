Watch Out for the HERconomy Conference, Awards and Gala Night 2022 | Get Your Tickets Now

HERconomy formerly known as AGS Tribe will yet again bring unprecedented opportunities to more women at its 2022 Conference, Awards, and Gala night on Friday, March 11, 2022, themed: ‘Action to Impact: creating inclusive pathways for women’.

The Conference, which will be held at 10:00 a.m at the Civic Centre Lagos, will bring together stakeholders to discuss issues that affect women as well as co-create solutions that accelerate the attainment of gender parity. This year’s conference is geared towards driving the need to create sustainable frameworks and pathways that will ensure that every effort towards gender equality leads to sustainable results.

HERconomy will also be introducing its latest innovations, primarily the savings and fintech features, and unveil how these components can help women achieve their financial goals seamlessly. Women’s empowerment is essential for achieving inclusive and sustainable society and economic growth, and it is crucial to continue the dialogue and build momentum towards greater endeavors. Currently on the lineup of personalities taking part and speaking at the event: are Chukwuemeka Onyimadu, National Economist, UN Women, Representing Comfort Lamptey, Country Lead, UN Women, Dr. Mories Atoki (Hon), CEO, African Business Coalition for Health, Thelma Ekiyor, Managing Partner, SME.NG, Adaorie Udechukwu, Gender Specialist, Gender and Economic Inclusion Group, IFC.

The Awards and Gala Night, which will commence at 6:00 p.m on the same day, will complete the lineup of events for this year’s edition. The night will be dedicated to recognizing and celebrating women who have achieved remarkable successes across diverse areas and fields. The ambiance and program are set to inspire and ensure guests relax and network. Nigerian stand-up comedian, actor, and writer – Bovi Ugboma, widely lauded for his dexterity in breathing humor and entertainment at events, will also take the stage to create an atmosphere of fun and excitement, as guests pass the evening.

The event will be co-hosted by seasoned compere and Managing Director, Yellow Tamarind Production, Isabella Adediji and Media Presenter, Actor and MC Temisan Emmanual, popularly known as – Taymesan

Tickets are available on Nairabox. For more information, send an email to [email protected] Instagram: @herconomy

Twitter: @herconomybyAGS

Facebook: @herconomy

Website: www.herconomy.com

