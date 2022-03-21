Inside the Glamorous Private Viewing of Netflix’s “Young, Famous & African” Hosted by Swanky Jerry

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The private screening of Netflix’s first African reality series, “Young, Famous & African,” was held last weekend in Lagos! Bringing all the glitz and glam that an event such as this deserves, the exclusive crowd stepped onto the carpet with outfits that wowed.

Keep scrolling to see the African celebrities we spotted and their looks at the private screening hosted by Swanky Jerry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Photo Credit: @theoladayo

Toke Makinwa

Photo Credit: @tobi.olajolo

Lilian Afegbai

Photo Credit: @officialphotofreak

Chioma Ikokwu

Timini Egbuson

Timini Egbuson and Linda Osifo

Idia Aisien

Peace Hyde, Tania Omotayo and Zari the Boss Lady

Zari the Boss Lady and Toke Makinwa

Prince Nelson Enwerem

Swanky Jerry

Group Photos

Photo Credit: @lekeshotit

