Inside the Glamorous Private Viewing of Netflix’s “Young, Famous & African” Hosted by Swanky Jerry
The private screening of Netflix’s first African reality series, “Young, Famous & African,” was held last weekend in Lagos! Bringing all the glitz and glam that an event such as this deserves, the exclusive crowd stepped onto the carpet with outfits that wowed.
Keep scrolling to see the African celebrities we spotted and their looks at the private screening hosted by Swanky Jerry.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Toke Makinwa
Lilian Afegbai
Chioma Ikokwu
Timini Egbuson
Timini Egbuson and Linda Osifo
Idia Aisien
Peace Hyde, Tania Omotayo and Zari the Boss Lady
Zari the Boss Lady and Toke Makinwa
Prince Nelson Enwerem
Swanky Jerry
Group Photos
Photo Credit: @lekeshotit