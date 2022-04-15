BN Beauty: Mihlali Ndamase is the Inspiration You Need To try Out The Buzz Cut!

A good hairstyle change is always appreciated. Whether it be a cut, a dye, or the seemingly logical solution to scorching temperatures, changing up your hair sometimes proves to be just what the doctor ordered. South African YouTube sensation and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase has had us obsessed time and time again with her sterling-hued cut.

The beauty guru gave her fans a pleasant surprise when she debuted her big chop six weeks ago, sporting slick finger waves and a beautiful smile. It’s clear to see why the reception was so positive. Mihlali makes everything look good!

Currently, Mihlali is rocking a platinum blonde buzz cut, which accentuates her flawless facial bone structure and skin tone.

It doesn’t matter if her hairstyle is long, short, braided, or cropped. Mihlali makes the statement with her hairstyle – still not convinced? See more hairstyle inspo from this stunning BellaStylista!

