Connect with us

Beauty

BN Beauty: Mihlali Ndamase is the Inspiration You Need To try Out The Buzz Cut!

Beauty Scoop

Adeola 'Diiadem' Adeyemi Is Bold & Beautiful on the Latest Cover of Exquisite Magazine

Beauty Sweet Spot

10 Beautiful Photos Featuring Erica Nlewedim's Beautiful Smile

Beauty

4 Celebrity Buzz Cuts to Inspire Your Next Haircut – You’re Welcome!

Beauty

Struggling with Concealer Creasing & Pooling? Ohemaa Bonsu has the Hack for Flawless Under-Eye Makeup

Beauty

Everything You Need to Know About Exfoliation, Thanks Bregha!

Beauty

Makeup Tutorial: Here's how to Achieve Bomb Blue Smokey Eyes - Thanks Uche Natori

Beauty Scoop

Taymesan's Accelerate TV Cover Is Here and It's a Must-See!

Beauty

5 Date-Night Hair Ideas to Capture all the Attention!

Beauty BN TV

Hey New Mums! You Can Try Ify Okoye's Postpartum Skincare Routine

Beauty

BN Beauty: Mihlali Ndamase is the Inspiration You Need To try Out The Buzz Cut!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A good hairstyle change is always appreciated. Whether it be a cut, a dye, or the seemingly logical solution to scorching temperatures, changing up your hair sometimes proves to be just what the doctor ordered. South African YouTube sensation and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase has had us obsessed time and time again with her sterling-hued cut.

The beauty guru gave her fans a pleasant surprise when she debuted her big chop six weeks ago, sporting slick finger waves and a beautiful smile. It’s clear to see why the reception was so positive. Mihlali makes everything look good!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

Currently, Mihlali is rocking a platinum blonde buzz cut, which accentuates her flawless facial bone structure and skin tone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

It doesn’t matter if her hairstyle is long, short, braided, or cropped. Mihlali makes the statement with her hairstyle – still not convinced? See more hairstyle inspo from this stunning BellaStylista!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

Vicky: Of a Mom Caring For a Child Living with Autism in Nigeria
css.php