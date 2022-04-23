Pat McGrath is Set to Launch Her First Skincare Product (PS: Naomi Campbell Is Already A Fan)

Legendary British makeup artist Pat McGrath has unveiled her first skincare product tagged Divine Skin Rose 001.

In a statement released by the brand on their Instagram page:

Introducing DIVINE SKIN: Rose001™ The Essence. The SECRET behind Pat’s signature DIVINE GLOW combines next-generation Rose Petal Technology with deeply nourishing botanical extracts to create an INSTANT SKIN PERFECTOR. Restore, rebalance and protect your skin’s barrier, to transform and enhance its

With its upcoming release date slated for the 29th of April, Pat has tapped supermodel Naomi Campbell to be the first-ever global face of Pat McGrath Labs Skincare.

During a recent Vogue magazine interview, Pat revealed that she has been working on skincare as long as she has worked on makeup. Pat also disclosed that she has been testing the product on her models for over a year. Naomi Campbell, who represents the brand, has been using the product for months. Campbell told Vogue that she has been delighted with the results and will not switch to anything else.

It just makes everything glowy and plump, which is important for me because I’m on set all the time, and I’m in front of lights, and I’m on planes, and my skin dries out and it gets really dehydrated no matter how much water I drink. My test is really travelling, though — how often do I need to reapply something on the plane so my skin feels hydrated. I usually sleep straight through flights and with this, I’d wake up and still have the shine.

