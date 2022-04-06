Connect with us

New EP: Majeed – Bitter Sweet

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Ekeh Chiaka Joseph known as Majeeed has released his debut body of work – Bitter Sweet EP.

Signed to Dream Empire Music, Majeeed says he makes music “that heals and tells stories that give a connection to nature, on how to feel and how the world really works.”

Bitter Sweet tells the tale of two lovers who, although love each other dearly, dispute over finances. Majeeed opens with How I Care where he describes his feelings beautifully to his lover in classic R&B style, closing the song with a proper introduction to who he is and what he stands for as an artist. No Room for Love is Majeeed’s way of telling his lover to be plain with her feelings towards him just like he is towards her but she keeps taking him for granted. Yawa No Dey End is a proper segue to Tough Love which speaks on the responsibility of being a provider in a struggling economy but Majeeed pleads with his lover to “Show me some good love / . . . / ‘Cause I lay my life for you.”

Listen to the EP on BN:

Stream the song here.

