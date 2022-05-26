BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar Bar, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki

RSVP: 09082733214

Open Mic Thursday

Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Iskabar, 17B Kusenla road, Ikate/Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call +2347062822038

The Joker’s Love Story (Mic & Lights Poetry Concert)



The Joker’s Love Story (TJLS) is the 2022 edition of Mic and Lights Poetry Concert, a creative event featuring Spoken Word, Beautiful Music, Love and lots of fun. MLPC22′ central theme is “The Joker’s Love Story” which is the story of a man who jokes a lot leading to losing his chance at getting a lover. He asked her out and told her to think about it, the next morning he called her to answer and she told him that she had said yes to another suitor thinking he had been joking about it. The Central idea and theme focus on the emotions surrounding this scenario.

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Stamford Hotel, Olukoya Street, Abuja, FCT.

RSVP: HERE

Games Night

There’s a great lineup of food, cocktails, music, card and board games like charades, Jenga, ludo and so much

more. Entry is free.

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Zen2go Restaurant, 6c Adeleke Adedoyin St, Lagos.

Silent Disco

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Vanilla Moon, 2 Saka Jojo Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Big Birthday Bash May Edition⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Calling all May Born! It’s time to pull up with your friends in your best 70s, 80s or 90s outfits for The Big Birthday Bash May edition.

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: HERE or Call/WhatsApp 08072910758

Children’s Day Fiesta

Verified Entertainment Group presents “Children’s Day Fiesta” is an event organized to celebrate children’s day with the lovely children. It’s an event that will have DJs, artists, performances, refreshments, talent contests, dancing competitions, games, and celebrity appearances.

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: The Destitute Home Okobaba, Lagos.

RSVP: 07033068303 OR 08086016193

Activity On The Beach

It’s time to dance again! Activity Fest is coming to the beach for another incredible rave, featuring DJ Obi, Maze x Mxtreme, SL the DJ, Wanni x Handi and many more.

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Good Beach, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Zero Shakara Party

Jaiye n More presents Zero Shakara Party

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: SHORES, 01 Oluniyi Olumide Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

VSL Games Night – Lagos Boys Can Be Faithful

Don’t spend your Friday night indoors.

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Retro Citi, 29a Gafari Animashaun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Upbeat Children’s Superhero Fiesta 4.0

Get your kids’ costumes ready for the 2022 Superhero Fiesta where there’ll be loads of fun activities. You don’t want them to miss this.

Date: Friday, May 27 – Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Lufasi Children’s Day Celebration 2022

Celebrate Children’s day this weekend at Lufasi Nature Park. The theme of this year’s celebration is: ‘Children and Nature: Building A Shared Future For All Life.’

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: LUFASI Nature Park, Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos.

Sing Along Tour with Brymo

For the first time in years, Brymo takes a tour with the first stop in Ibadan, Abeokuta and Abuja in what promises to be an exciting journey, with electrifying performances and magical connections. Get ready to SING ALONG!

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ARNHEIM, Kudeti Avenue, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

The Good Life Party

A lifestyle community focused on creating a safe space for creatives, entrepreneurs, and corporate individuals to have fun, network and share ideas.

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: 30 Yard, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Children’s Day Fun And Talent Show

Hello Parents. We’ve got an event for the kids this Saturday in celebration of Children’s Day. It’s the Children’s Day Fun And Talent Show, featuring music, dance, art, poetry, face painting and lots more.

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: One Church, Lekki – Epe Expressway, beside LANDWEY Building, Sangotedo, Lagos.

Sunset, Nails & Mixers

A party in a salon, enjoy good music, party, drink and self-care.

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Crazy Daisies, 22a Awudu Ekpekha Blvd St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Zikoko Hertitude 2022

Zikoko is bringing all the girls to the yard this weekend. It’s happening somewhere cool in Lagos.

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022.

RSVP: HERE

MainlandBlockParty with MAYnland

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Lagos Mainland.

RSVP: HERE

Story Time and Paint Session

Celebrate Children’s day in an arty and bookie way with Cassava Republic Press and Breather Renaissance as they bring you a fun-filled parent and me day – in Lagos and Abuja. Featuring Cassava Republic Press’ latest children’s release, “Smile With African Style” by Mylo Freeman, this event will open with a reading session by the author so that children can get familiar with the book, characters and costumes. A painting session of the characters will follow, guided by Breather. Parents are welcome to join this special merge of art, literature, and storytime. Ticket prices: N12,000 (painting session + the book + drink).

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Lagos & Abuja.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

#ArtXSelfie: Art Therapy and Self Expression

At this exciting painting session, you get to paint your own (self) portrait! No experience is required – with our guided session, you’ll nail it. The ticket goes for 20k per person.

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Landmark Boulevard, Landmark Lagos Water Corporation Road Eti-Osa II, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Summer Pop-Up Shop

Lots of surprises await you.

Date: Saturday, May 28 – Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Venue: Alexis Galleries Limited, 282, Akin Olugbade Street, Off Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09066990660

Cookies & Cocktails with FOMO Lagos

Asides from having the kids have fun on Children’s Day, what will you be doing for fun yourself? Release your inner child this weekend and join us at Kajal’s Cookie Jar to unwind and decorate cookies. The ticket goes for N13,000.

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Crust & Cream, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Agbayas At Tarkwa

This is for grown-ups and 90’s babies to celebrate this Children’s Day

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Tarkwa Bay Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08175297136

Arabella Women’s Health Fair 2022

Don’t miss one of Abuja’s most important events, the Arabella Women’s Health Fair 2022. The event is fully packed with activities, tours and sessions designed for every woman – teen to menopause. The fair is preceded by a week-long exercise (23rd – 27th) comprising free well-woman visits to patients across the city by the medical team, a Bump to Baby day for expectant mothers & partners and giveaway wellness packages. Here is what to expect, Aerobic Sessions, Wellness Interactive Forum, Health Lifestyle Vendors, Laparoscopy, Mental Health, Sexual Health & Gender Violence Sessions, Medical Spa, Children’s Corner (growth chart; arts & craft; fun games).

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Tabitha Medical Center, International Community School, Plot 35 ICS Dr, Jabi, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Live Session With Mojisola

If you love good music then you should not miss the Live Session with Mojisola and friends. It promises to be a wonderful evening of soulful live music from the best talents in the city with a lovely ambience. Tickets go for N5,000 and N10,000 only.

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: CCX Lagos, 273 Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sunday At Ilashe

The best beach house party experience is back this Sunday! Don’t need to say much about this cause y’all already know it’s gonna be LIT.

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Ilashe, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE