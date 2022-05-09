Tasha Smith, Bayo Akinfemi & A Few Hollywood Stars Will Attend the #AMVCA8

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As part of the activities for the 8th edition of Africa’s most prestigious award ceremony, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), Africa Magic, in association with MultiChoice Nigeria, will host celebrity movie stars and film directors from Hollywood ahead of the awards ceremony taking place on Saturday, May 14th in Lagos.

The visiting Hollywood stars will be led by Tasha Smith, actress, director, and producer, known for her role in the acclaimed film, “Why Did I Get Married?” and its sequel, “Why Did I Get Married, Too?

Tasha Smith

She will be joined by Bayo Akinfemi, a cast member of the popular television series “Bob Hearts Abishola“, as well as Brandon Micheal Hall of the “God, Friended Me” series fame.

Bayo Akinfemi

Brandon Micheal Hall

Also expected is Sidra Smith, award-winning Producer and Head of Essence’s Film and TV Studio.

Sidra Smith

And Grant Housley, Hollywood Producer, Writer, and Director, who is currently at Paramount Pictures, where he has worked on some of the biggest films and most critically acclaimed television series in the world, will also be at the event.

Grant Housley

While in Nigeria, the stars will meet with the #AMVCA8 nominees and other industry stakeholders. This historic visit is in line with MultiChoice and Africa Magic’s efforts to sustain the momentum of African filmmaking and storytelling through global collaboration.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is being put on by Africa Magic, MultiChoice, and Amstel Malta, which is very proud to be a sponsor of the event.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the hashtag #AMVCA8.

