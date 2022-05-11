A Night of Electrifying Performances & Dazzling Fashion! Get all the Scoop from the Nigerian Idol Live Show Last Sunday

It was an outstanding night of electrifying performances with the top 4 on the Nigerian Idol stage last Sunday. Although, Jordan had to say goodbye to the competition, leaving the top 3, Banty, Progress and Zadok on the journey to becoming the next Idol.

In addition to the outstanding performances, the fashion statements on this live show could not go unacknowledged. The Judges dazzled in their outfits and the contestants also made statements with their performance outfits.

Styled by Dahmola, Simi stunned in an off-shoulder blue and brown chrome dress designed by Ann Cranberry. The dress had ruffles by the side and she paired it with a bob hairdo and gold necklace.

DBanj was styled by Sammy Walsh and he made a religious statement with his outfit for the night designed by Guillo Twist. Dressed in a high round neck shirt and trousers with the faces of Mary and Jesus imprinted on them, it was hard not to take a second look at the Koko Master. The sleeves and trousers had fringes dripping from the sides. He accessorized the look with a gold necklace and a pair of black sunglasses.

Creative genius Obi Asika kept things simple and hippy with the yellow and brown varsity jacket designed and styled by Ay Stitches. The hippy judge paired the outfit with brown pants and a converse shoe. Although simple, the look sure made a statement.

Host extraordinaire, IK Osakioduwa did not hold back in looking delicious as he performed his usual magic in a charcoal black long sleeve kaftan, dispersed burgundy and black splash kimono jacket designed by Deji&Kola. He accessorized with a hat and breast brooch.

For the contestants, it was about pulling off the best looks for their performances, which they did.

Banty started off with a silver and black sequin mini-dress which she paired with a silver sandal heel and slim drop earrings. For her second performance, she took us back to the 90s with her denim shirt and trousers paired with a shiny silver belt.

Progress’ first look gave thorough-bred gentleman vibes. Dressed in a brown-black suit and a black shirt with gold buttons, he sure looked buttery which earned him the name ‘Butter P’ for the night. For his second performance, he wore a blue overall jumper with a white loose belt and a pair of white sneakers.

Zadok brought the heat and freshman vibe in both looks for his performances. For the first look, he stunned in a burgundy suit with a crossed belt, paired with a black turtle neck shirt. For the second look, he brought in the sexy Zaddy in the blue suit piece styled with a loose blue shirt.

