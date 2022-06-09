Connect with us

Entrepreneurs and Start-ups get Mentorship on unleashing their Potential at 9Mobile's 'The Hack' Session

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Participants at The Hack organized by 9Mobile had the best times as they experienced and enjoyed practical steps on running and scaling their business from a rich faculty of facilitators.

The event which held at the Zone, Gbagada, featured two main speakers, Director of Strategy, 9mobile, Karn Gulati, and business and sales expert Tricia OlufemiOlumide(TriciaBiz).

Easing the participants into the event was Olalekan Fatusa, Acting Director, Enterprise Business, 9mobile. He explained that the forum was to provide information that would help upcoming entrepreneurs succeed in their businesses. 

Manager, Fixed Solutions, 9mobile, Adedolapo Ilelaboye, and Manager, Enterprise Marketing, 9mobile, Oluwasegun Daodu, also discussed ‘Enterprise Cloud Solution and ‘Enterprise ComboPak with the participants.

9mobile Cloud Solutions Marketplace is an e-commerce platform where all cloud-based software products and services can be purchased from by both 9Mobile and non-9Mobile subscribers.

In his presentation entitled ‘Leveraging Technology to Scale Small Businesses‘, Gulati stressed that it was essential to scale one’s business with technology. He also highlighted the challenges start-ups face and how to overcome them.

They include how to start a successful business, ensure on-time launch, delivery, and marketing of a quality product. Others include using digital tools to improve businesses and deploying those technologies to be more agile.

Soon afterwards, TriciaBiz had the participants pumped up as she discussed Business Growth Strategies for Small Businesses. She defined growth strategies as techniques used in business to plan for overcoming current and future challenges to realize its goals for expansion. She also shared six growth strategies, including market penetration and development, sales channel optimization, and promotions with the participants.

She later coordinated the breakout session, where participants brainstormed in groups before pitching to TriciaBiz and other participants in a lively and interactive session. It had its light moments with a raffle draw. Participants won gift items, including handsets, umbrellas, and branded t-shirts. 

Director of Marketing Communications 9mobile, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed, expressed happiness with the turnout at the event. She said 9mobile expected participants to start utilizing the lessons to change their current approach to business. 

Watch exciting highlights here

Sponsored Content

