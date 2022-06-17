Connect with us

Accelerate Plus brings a New Comedy Drama Series to your Screens Titled 'Just Friends'

Tiwa Savage is Lighting up the Stages and giving Fans the Time of their Lives with her Water and Garri Tour

Jumia Celebrates its 10th Anniversary by Offering Exciting offers to its Consumers

Bord Bia in partnership with Kerrygold is set to host World Milk Day Campaign in Africa

Catch the Major Highlights from the 'Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series' by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

Tomi Otudeko: 5 Takeaways on the Future of Family Business and its Succession

TECNO sets to Globally Launch Its Camon 19 Series Atop Iconic Rockefeller Center | June 14

NBA Africa is excited to Announce KFC Africa as their Official Partner

Bord Bia & Kerrygold kick-off World Milk Day Celebration with in-store Activations in Lagos

22 Year Old Undergraduate Wins 12 Million Naira in the Sujimoto Homewin Salary for Life

From the creator of Visa On Arrival, The Olive and Third Avenue comes another original comedy series, ‘Just Friends’.

It takes a moment to realize the slogan “just friends” might mean more than just a friend. Victor Sanchez’s episodic comedy and romance TV series, Just Friends, will be streaming on Accelerate Plus from June 8th. The show explores relatable real-life scenarios referencing the story’s theme.

In most cases, past experiences can give rise to unstable reasons to back out of what appears to be a fresh start; in this story, you’ll meet Maro (the recently dumped sweetheart) and Jay (the ideal man with two exes/best friends) as they struggle to deal with insecurities, implicating friendships, and the true definition of their affection for each other.

Just Friends is created and directed by Victor Sanchez, executive producer of Accelerate TV media company, and stars Chy Nwakanma, Charles Etubiebi, Martha Ehinome, Tolulope Odewunmi and Lucy Ameh.

The complete season with 12 episodes can be viewed on Accelerate Plus, a Streaming Video-on-Demand (SVOD) platform which gives subscribers access to quality African movies and series for a fee of N100 monthly for Access bank account holders and N500 for subscribers within Nigeria. It doesn’t stop here. Catch up with all our variety of outstanding African stories, anytime, anywhere.

