See all the Beautiful Highlights at the Exclusive Brunch in Lagos hosted by Giorgio Armani

How do you say Si in your life as a woman? How do you say Si to your passions?

On Saturday, June 25th, 2022, Giorgio Armani hosted an intimate group of empowered Nigerian women who gathered to enjoy a 5-course menu curated by Chef Croffie of The Gaby Lagos at the exclusive GAIA Africa in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Si Fragrance by Giorgio Armani encapsulates the confident energy that characterizes the Si woman. Empowered, feminine and free, she embodies irresistibly modern femininity.

The Brunch, Moderated by Bolanle Olukanni, sparked conversations surrounding modern femininity, navigating life as dynamic & successful women, and how each and every one of them work to prioritise love for self, by Saying Si to the things that matter.

The intimacy of the event allowed guests to be truly themselves as they shared heart-warming stories that authentically resonated and connected with everyone in the room.

These women are wholeheartedly embracing their multifaceted lives and in one way or the other make an intentional choice to #SaySi, to self and to their passions.

