The May Edition of Mainland Block Party Was a Night to Remember!

Saturday, May 28, 2022, was a night of music and positive energy at the Mainland Block Party.

Top Nigerian rapper Reminisce alongside Ajebo Hustlers, Idowest, Young Jonn, Candy Bleakz, Raebel and others headlined the event. The performances were electric, and the crowd could not stop dancing throughout the sets.

Other acts who held the night down were Shalom Dubas, Loti, Ninety, and Pandamonae.

DJ 4Kerty, DJ Titanium, Maze & Xtreme, Crayvelli, Tohbad, smallzthedj, DJ Kiss and others played the biggest and hottest records in the country back to back. They made sure the tempo of the party never went down for a second and thrilled the crowd for hours non-stop till the early hours of the morning.

And speaking of the tempo and energy, the all-star lineup of M.I.A, Toby Shang, Livewire and Tolu Daniels kept the party rocking. These hypemen helped to make it an unforgettable night.

Also, at this edition of the Mainland BlockParty, the winners of the $1,000 education grant through the Block Party is Love Foundation, were announced. They were picked from over 500 applications.

The grant is part of Block Party’s efforts to give back to her audience. The education grant was launched in the February edition of Mainland Block Party to help university students to help sort out necessary school bills. On the 20th of April, five students received the $1,000 grant and they include Oluwafeyishayo Ajayi, Busola Alamu and Ibukun Spaine of Lagos State University as well as Ezechi Favour Onyekachi and Adekola Oluwatofunmi.

See photos below:

See photos from the May edition of MainlandBlock Party below: