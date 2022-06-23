BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Karaoke Night

Karaoke, amazing food and drinks! It’s always fun, and don’t forget to tag your friends along.

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Perries Cafe, Scoulch Mall, Plot 5 Block 89 Omorinre Johnson Street, Lekki Phase 1 Eti-Osa Lekki, Phase 1, Lagos.

Asake At The Club with Remy Martin

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Bite Billionaire Lounge, 21 Fannis HOUSE, Adeniyi Jones Ave, Lekki, Lagos.

Book Reading with Nikki May

Date: Friday, June 24, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Rovingheights Bookstore Landmark Centre, Landmark Centre, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected]

Very Single Lagosians Games Night

Dear single Lagosian, that time of the month has come again, come and meet the love of your life at Very Single Lagosians’ monthly games night, which will feature heartbreak therapy, card games, board games, and speed dating, exclusive speed dating with boat cruise and after-party. PVCs gives you a 10% discount on their ticket.

Date: Friday, June 24, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Sea Lounge Lagos, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Big Birthday Bash June Edition

The Big Birthday Bash is going 50 shades of colour for June babies. Rep your favourite colour from head to toe.

Date: Friday, June 24, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, Oniru Rd, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call/WhatsApp 08072910758

UrbanLive with FALZ

The 6th Edition of urban live sessions is finally here, Urban live presents Falz.

Date: Friday, June 24, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

ISANJA Games Night

ISANJA Games Night is a monthly event that takes place on the last Friday of each month. This is a fun event that combines Games, Food, Drinks, Music and a Movie in a cool environment for relaxation and networking. During this event, ISANJA “I Sabi Naija” Board Game (main attraction game) will be played along with other entertaining board and outdoor games (such as Jenga, Beer pong, Board Games, FIFA 2022, Mortal Kombat etc.) and participants will stand the change to win exciting gifts.

Date: Friday, June 24, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Café One, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Zero 4.0 Party: Singles Mingle

Date: Friday, June 24, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 1 Oluniyi Olumide Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

234 Restaurant & Lounge Weekend Brunch

Make it a date this weekend or the next, to visit the latest upscale restaurant in Lekki phase 1. Head over with your friends, just in time for an amazing experience!

Date: Saturday, June 25 -Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: 234 Restaurant & Lounge, Awudu Ekpekha Boulevard Street, Lekki, Lagos.

Sunset, Nails & Mixers

Party in style at a salon with Uncle Bubu this weekend with the best cocktails, games and amazing music.

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Crazy Daisies, Awudu Ekpekha Boulevard Street, Lagos.

Brymo Live Blasphemy 2022

This exclusive performance will feature selective tracks from his 2022 “Theta θ” project. It is going to be an amazing moment of songs with over 2 hours of live performance, singing along and spellbinding entertainment.

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pottery & Conversation

Take a breather, create the pottery and have Good2Better conversations with The Catalyst, Lanre Olusola.

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: EbonyLife Place, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Lagos

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Bright House Party – Port Harcourt

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Venue: Port Harcourt.

RSVP: HERE

Beach Fiesta Movie & Games Night

Get read to have fun under the stars and the moon. Take a boat ride to the beach, enjoy the flow of currents from the wave, watch movies all night, sing loudly to the microphone in karaoke and enjoy the adrenaline-pumping games. The price is N10,000. The meet-up is at Niwa Jetty CMS and the boat leaves at 6 PM. The camping tent is available on request for N5,000.

Date: Saturday, June 25 – Sunday, June 26, 2022.

RSVP: HERE or Call/WhatsApp 08168742642

Femme Mag x hFactor Speed Dating Mixer

Femme Mag is collaborating hFactor this weekend for a speed dating mixer where you can meet a new bae or bestie. There’ll be food, drinks, music and some games!!

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: hFACTOR, 26 Moloney St, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Art Splash Studio – Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE or 09099449754

After The Waters: The Screening

When people thought that the pandemic was the worst that could happen to any group of people in 2020, a different kind of tragedy struck. On the 25th of July, a raging flood hit Giri, a small community in Abuja. It was the first of its kind to residents and some indigenes of the town – almost no one saw it coming. When the waters receded, it went away with people’s entire life savings and investments and even worse, lives. This incident got little to no publicity or coverage…until After the Waters. This event is in partnership with Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Abuja.

Date: Saturday, June 25 – Monday, June 27, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Thought Pyramid Art Centre, near Wuse, Abuja Municipal Area Council.

RSVP: HERE

‘The Good Life Party’ By Softlife

Softlife is a lifestyle brand dedicated to providing a common platform for entrepreneurs, intellectuals and creatives to connect, collaborate and relax. To celebrate their soft launch they’ll be introducing the Softlife Brand during this event.

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: 30yard Lounge, Admiralty Way, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call/WhatsApp 08165153473

The Art Of Posing And Strutting (T.A.P.S)

A practical masterclass to learn how to take better pictures and walk with confidence. You do not have to be a model to join. There are 2 classes.

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Adila Dance Studio, Suite 306 Shashilga Court Plot 111 &112 Wing A Jahi, Kado, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Let’s Talk Parenting

From the host of Brunch Chat, here’s another exclusive event, Let’s Talk Parenting, happening live in Bayelsa state.

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: 401 Chief Melford Okilo Express road, Yenezue-gene Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

RSVP: HERE

Chillsplug Euphoria

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Mainland Block Party

Are you ready to vibe with the coolest kids on the block? Then you should be at the next Mainland Block Party! Call your friends and tell everyone to get ready!!

Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Venue: Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Chills and Chow: The Launch

Chills and Chow in partnership with Wine on Canvas is inviting you to “The Launch”, to explore their menu, eat, drink, paint and have a lovely day with them.

Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lupita’s, 6 Adebisi-Tolani Street, Medina Estate, Lagos.

RSVP: 08151554470 or 08151929808

We Live 4 Shit Like Dis

Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Make Music Lagos Shutdown Concert

Are you ready to experience the Make Music Lagos shutdown concert? Make Music will be rounding off the celebration of World Music Day with this mega-concert, so get your dancing shoes and your party clothes ready for Sunday.

Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Adeyemo Alakija St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Desperados Ignite Party

Desperados beer is bringing the excitement of its Ignite Party to Port Harcourt after a successful outing in Asaba. Billed to perform this Sunday is KPK rapper Mohbad and on the wheels of steel to supply nonstop music and party vibes will be DJ Big N. The party rave promises exciting vibes and thrills all the way.

Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Higi Hagga, Peter Odili Road, Port Harcourt.

An Oyaato Taster over Coffee

Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: 8a Owena Street, Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos.