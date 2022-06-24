Catch all the Fun Moments from the 3-day EOPANSE Conference themed ‘Going beyond Borders’

Connect with us

Published

23 mins ago

 on

EOPANSE @eopanse_ an association of Event Practitioners in Southern and Eastern Nigeria held her 3rd Annual Conference in Enugu Nigeria themed ‘Going Beyond Borders’.

It was a 3-day Conference packed with exciting, educational and colorful activities. With the theme ‘Going Beyond Borders’, the Association let the world know that they were able and capable of breaking frontiers with a global mindset. The venue for the 3 day Conference was Amadeo Event Center.

Day one kicked off with a colorful street Carnival around the city. The Chinese, Zulu, Indian, Egyptian, Eastern and Southern Nigerian cultures were on display both In costume and dance.

After the carnival still on day 1, there was a Hawaiian-themed welcome cocktail party. The rich tropical themed decoration, mixed with both local Enugu delicacy, continental finger food and cocktails was perfect.

Day two had trainings and resource persons take the center stage with different state presentations. The key note speaker was our very own Uche Pedro @uchepedro Founder/CEO Bellanaija

Other speakers include Ayiri Oladunmoye Founder/CEO Oaken Events, @oakenevent. Chioma Adure Nwogu-Johnson Creative Director / Founder Dure Events, Houston TX USA @dureevents, Onye Ubanatu content creator event producer, Lagos @onyeubanatu1, Francis Uka Business Coach, HR Consultant and Author Enugu @uka_francis. Ifeoma Ezechukwu Founder/Creative Director Kitchen Pastries @kitchenpastries

Day 3 started with Breakout Training Sessions. Day 3 evening was one of the Highest points of the event, a Black Tie Dinner night with all the glitz and glam. It had the men dapper in tux and the ladies gorgeous in their evening dresses.

Media Team
@colorcodeproductions
@riyalityphotography
@nonniz_photography
@officialbigdealweddings @bigdealstudio
@wizpromedia
@gpluzmultimedia
@shotzbymerlex
@nemz_photography
@majikphotographyelim
@masvinciphotography
@austin_fotography
@jeffchinonso

#EOPANSE #EOPANSE2022

BellaNaija is a Media Partner

