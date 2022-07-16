BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have a Fabulous Weekend With the Rundown of all of This Week’s Features

Connect with us

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Hello there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

Saturdays are for many things but one thing stands out for us and you already know what – yes, weddings! In our world, Saturdays are definitely for weddings. Of course, every other day is welcome to share in this bliss because love should be celebrated every day.

Now, speaking of celebrating love, you already know how we do here at BellaNaija Weddings. All things love, from heartwarming love stories to beautiful pre-wedding photos, colourful weddings and amazing bridal inspiration – we’ve got it all on lock. The past week like every other week has definitely not lagged behind as we had lots of beautiful features. If you missed out on anything, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered.

Here’s your weekly rundown of all the fun at BellaNaija Weddings. Click on the title links for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend!

From a Business Pitch to The DMs & Ultimately, #TheAyyrianXperience!

#TheAyyrianXperience Ghanaian Trad Was a Festival of Love, Beauty & Colours!

A Perfect Collaboration From Heaven! Enjoy The #LLH22 White Wedding

The #LLH22 Anioma – Yoruba Trad Was a Beautiful Blend of Cultures & Love

Colours, Love & Fun Sums Up Christina & Kenny’s Wedding Video

Channel Effortless Beauty on Your Big Day With This Look

“The Easiest Yes!” Ify & Yele’s #BNBling Moment Will Make Your Day

Anahid & Gabriel’s Pre-wedding Shoot is Giving Us All The Feels!

Odey & Osy Went From The DMs To Happy Ever After! #Egoosy22

Zanny & Odaro Met on Campus – Now It’s #YesAdu2022!

Delphine & Sam’s Love Story Will Blow Your Mind! #TheWonderWedding

The “Ewo Mi” Collection by Shadiat Alasooke Brings a Modern Spin To Asooke Bridal Fashion

Big Day Coming Soon? Get Wedding Ready with Makari!

Who Says You Can’t Dazzle in Earth Tones? Check Out This Trad Look

This Flawless Bridal Beauty Look is Making a Bold Statement!

Go Royal & Elegant on Your Trad With This Beauty Look

This Beauty Look is the Perfect Slay Guide For Igbo Brides-to-be!

Channel Effortless Beauty on Your Big Day With This Look

This First Look Moment is a Flawless Intersection Between Love and Vibes!

This Bride Has Got Vibes For Days & We Love to See It!

This Wedding Vow Moment Will Get You in Your Feelings!

This Couple is Giving Us all the Feels With Their Dance & Vibes!

 

