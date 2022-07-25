Hamdiya Hamid’s Instagram is your Guide to a Conservative Yet Chic Week in Style

Connect with us

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Hey, #BellaNaijarians!

We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

Our limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Ghanaian fashion Beauty and Lifestyle Content Creator Hamdiya Hamid. The fashion creative’s style offers a chic take on modest fashion. She refers to herself as a modest style enthusiast and lifestyle content creator. Her main interest as a fashion blogger is to educate, entertain and inspire – and that’s exactly why we love her style!.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you. From gorgeous prints to exciting takes on street style, keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

Step into Monday with this colour-blocking goodness as you conquer the new week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hamdiya Hamid (@mss.deee)

Tuesday 

We love a stunning two-piece moment! Don’t you?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hamdiya Hamid (@mss.deee)

Wednesday

Wednesdays are boring without fabulous pink pieces!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hamdiya Hamid (@mss.deee)

Thursday

This colour palette is everything and more! Wishlist updated!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hamdiya Hamid (@mss.deee)

Friday 

We love a look that aids a smooth work-to-evening hang-out transition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hamdiya Hamid (@mss.deee)

Saturday

This number plus the accessories are the perfect recipes to land on the best-dressed list at your next brunch event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hamdiya Hamid (@mss.deee)

Sunday 

The look and the mood are a whole VIBE!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hamdiya Hamid (@mss.deee)

