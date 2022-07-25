Refresh your Wardrobe with Yomi Casual’s 2022 ‘Summer Vibes’ Collection

In the spirit of summer, Yomi Casual fashion brand unveils their 2022 Summer Collection named Summer Vibes with pieces that are comfortable, relaxed and lightweight.

The sun-drenched yet elegant campaign images feature former Big Brother Naija star Pere and Yomi Makun as they show off the beautiful words printed in silky pieces with stylish shorts and pants to match that bold breezy look.

So if you want to amp up your laid-back but stylish vibe this summer, you might want to get into this new release.

See the full collection below.





Snag a few of your favourite pieces or get them all at a discounted rate only on Yomi Casual’s website www. yomicasualclothing.com and in all Yomi Casual’s stores in Lagos.

Credits

Designer: @yomicasual

Muse: @pereegbiofficial

Photography: @ayoalasi

Graphic art: @graceboygraphix

Publicist: @moafricapr

Location: @thegoodbeachlagos

