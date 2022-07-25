Connect with us

Style

Refresh your Wardrobe with Yomi Casual’s 2022 'Summer Vibes' Collection

Style

See The 10 Nigerian-Owned Handbag Brands You’ll Want To Splurge On

Style

Hamdiya Hamid's Instagram is your Guide to a Conservative Yet Chic Week in Style

Scoop Style

#BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Was Serving LEWKS At The Second Launch Show

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Is Back On The BBNaija Stage!

Style

Looking to Score All The Likes On Instagram? Buhle Mkhize Has You Covered!

Style

BNStyle Spotlight: Daniel Kaluuya on the Black Carpet at the 'Nope' Movie Premiere

Style

It’s a Printastic Week! See our Favourite Styles on #BellaStylista: Issue 200

Style

Cuppy Otedola Made a Case for Ankara at The Grand Ball of Princes & Princesses in Monaco

Style

Daniel Kaluuya is The Hollywood Reporter's Latest Cover Star | Talks Black Panther 2, Career Trajectory & More

Style

Refresh your Wardrobe with Yomi Casual’s 2022 ‘Summer Vibes’ Collection

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In the spirit of summer, Yomi Casual fashion brand unveils their 2022 Summer Collection named Summer Vibes with pieces that are comfortable, relaxed and lightweight.

The sun-drenched yet elegant campaign images feature former Big Brother Naija star Pere and Yomi Makun as they show off the beautiful words printed in silky pieces with stylish shorts and pants to match that bold breezy look.

So if you want to amp up your laid-back but stylish vibe this summer, you might want to get into this new release.

See the full collection below.


 

Snag a few of your favourite pieces or get them all at a discounted rate only on Yomi Casual’s website www.yomicasualclothing.com and in all Yomi Casual’s stores in Lagos.

Credits
Designer: @yomicasual
Muse: @pereegbiofficial
Photography: @ayoalasi
Graphic art: @graceboygraphix
Publicist: @moafricapr
Location: @thegoodbeachlagos

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Utilising Silence and Patience in Relationships

BN Hot Topic: When Do We Move From Doing Business to Cheating People?

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Political Structures

Why Twitter Conversations On Cooking are Beyond Pots and Pans

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning
css.php