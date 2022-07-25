See The 10 Nigerian-Owned Handbag Brands You’ll Want To Splurge On

Before now, made-in-Nigeria bags were probably looked down upon in terms of quality. Today, Nigerian bag brands are sourcing the best leather while designing unique pieces that can compete with international counterparts. And with this curated list of made-in-Nigeria bags, you’re in for a treat.

A bag can be your best friend, one of your most prized possessions, or even a piece of art. Diversifying your closet is a must because the things we carry hold weight, emotionally and literally. Like many fashionistas, this conversation spurred us to search for high-quality bags that will last a lifetime.

From industry favourites to new brands you should be paying attention to, click through our gallery, and remember to #BuyNigerian.

Zashadu

If you have yet to be introduced to Zashadu‘s sleek handbags, it’s time to get acquainted. The Lagos-based accessories brand is created using traditional techniques by local artisans in community-driven workshops. The result? Beautifully made bags that highlight its sustainable leathers and exude glamour.

Kisara

Kisara designs colourful leather handbags that are, as stated in its Instagram bio, luxury handcrafted leather handbags. Instantly recognized for its standout silhouettes, each one of the brand’s designs is hand-made entirely in Nigeria.

Winston

Handbags don’t get much better than Winston luxury leather handcrafted in Nigeria. The unisex accessory brand has a production arm of solely premium leather goods with bags, shoes, slippers, and belts in luxurious leathers/skin like the crocodile, anaconda, alligator and so on.

APàáRT

Nigerian-based APàáRT is the brand you look to vibrant pieces that are also wildly stylish. With genuine snake and croc skin pieces, APàáRT wants you to be your best self navigating this world in chic leather bags.

Jumz Accessories

Caution: this is your next bag addiction! Ethically handmade in Lagos, Jumz Accessories makes women’s handbags inspired by the continent. You can get it all here, from beaded clutches to woven basket bags.

Detail Africa

Classically made leather goods are what you will find with Detail Africa. The accessory brand focuses on timelessness. These handbags are also designed for everyday use to get you from point A to point B. A must-add to your collection.

Femi Handbags

Bold, elegant, bespoke handcrafted bags by Femi Handbags are worth the investment. With a contrast of hard lines and soft materials, the undulating silhouettes of these handmade bags make them works of art.

Ohiole Lagos

For those who know what they want but haven’t been able to find it, Ohiole Lagos is a great place to start. One of the benefits of the brand using quality materials is that it will last in your collection for years to come.

Shekudo

You might know Shekudo for its beautiful shoes, but the brand’s unique and stylish handbags are not to be missed. These luxury handbags are an industry favourite, crafted to continue African design practices.

Muji Lagos

If you’re in the market for handbag brands to add to your collection, Muji Lagos should be on your radar. Holding to its beliefs and promises of sustainability, the brand uses only locally sourced leather to create an array of prints and designs.

Can’t find your favourite Nigerian handbag brand on this list? Tag them below!