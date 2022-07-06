Check Out TECNO’s Top 10 Celebrities’ look at the Camon19 Launch

At the recent launch of TECNO Camon 19—which took place on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 at Landmark’s event center in Lagos—fans and celebrities alike arrived looking fabulous.

From matching outfits to flowing gowns, here are their top 10 favorite looks from the launch night!

TECNO’s top 5 female celebrities

Starting at Number 5 they have Chizzy Alichi-Mba

At Number 4, they have Linda Osifo

At Number 3, they have Venita Akpofure

At Number 2, they have Folu Storms

Omowunmi Dada was awarded Best Dressed!

Yes, the guys weren’t left out. Here are their top 5 male celebrities

Coming in at Number 5, they have Muyiwa David Babarinde

Coming at number 4, they have Deyemi Okanlawon

Coming at number 3, they have Prince Nelson Enwerem

Coming at number 2, they have Progress Chukwuyem

OkuSaga Adeoluwa was awarded Best dressed!

What a way to introduce Camon 19 to the world! Fashion through tech. The Camon 19 is so classy that it bridges the gap between style and technology, creating a fusion that is true to life and what the world has become.

One’s perception of fashion is changing thanks to the 64 MP sensor, portrait mode, and color POP mode. A limited-edition model of the Camon 19 has four lenses, which will help you utilize the world’s most technologically sophisticated mirrorless camera to elevate your photography.

For those who love to create content and are tech and fashion-savvy, this device is a must-have!

Sponsored Content