BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Karaoke Thursday

This Karaoke Thursday is vibes on vibes with Desire and Chaskia!

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09082733214

Thursday at ZORYA Club

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Venue: ZORYA Club and Venue, 1C Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09137755555

Open Mic Night

Who is ready for Open Mic Night? Lagos is stressful every day, but at open mic night, you get to unwind!

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 07068176454

Thirsty Thursday

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Buzz Barr, 30 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08186999980

Thursday Funday

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Deck at The Library, 82 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: +2347008433325

Trippy Thursdays

Feel the intensity of the heat in Lagos at Vellvett’s Trippy Thursdays with your top FAVEs! Ajebutter, Cross and AO-Machine.

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Vellvett Grill & Lounge, 19B Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08129990001

Friday Night at ZORYA Club

Date: Friday, August 12, 2022.

Venue: ZORYA Club and Venue, 1C Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09137755555

Party with DJ Xclusive

Get hyped people!!! It’s Bud Friday at Kingfisher. Come party with friends and feel all the vibes with superstar DJ Xclusive on the deck.

Date: Friday, August 12, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 09030000021 or 09131058542

Beautiful Liars Experience theatre like never before

Date: Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Venue: The Garden, 8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08109401628

Weekend with Breather

A jolly weekend for you, courtesy of Breather NG.

Date: Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Venue: Lagos

RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Mind Over Matter

Does your mind have a way of its own at times? Maybe you struggle to exercise mental fortitude in the face of situations big or small. Experts say that with practice, you can train your mind to reshape your emotions and experiences to manifest positive results. In this interactive Mind Over Matter workshop, you will be joined by a handful of guests including writer and clinical psychologist Aanu of @ustherapy who will guide you into self-discovery and show you practical ways to apply positive thinking in your own life. There will be intermittent activities and games by the founder Akudo of @reclaim.ng as well as deep breathing and stillness exercises. The workshop will also explore what positive thinking is, analyze its benefits and traps, as well as its barriers to change.

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Tribe XX Lab, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Beach Camp with YellowLyfe

Date: Saturday, August 13 – Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Venue: Tarkwa Bay Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: 09049027698 or HERE

Saturday Night at ZORYA Club

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Venue: ZORYA Club and Venue, 1C Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09137755555

RVGER! (Santi Live In Abuja)

A night of high energies, moshpits and amazing live music from Obiciaga, YungOdi, Smada and Cruel Santino to name a few. Be a part of the legendary crowd to welcome Santino to his first ever show in the capital, and his first live performance since Subaru Boys.

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Venue: Abuja.

Time: 7 PM

RSVP: HERE

Bottomless Brunch With Kewa’s Kitchen

Join Kewa’s Kitchen for a genuinely bottomless brunch hosted by Kewa’s Kitchen and EatDrinkLagos. The food and drink (alcoholic drinks inclusive) will truly be bottomless all day. Kewa’s Kitchen will also launch an all-new brunch menu with some additions from their newly launched high tea menu.

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Treehouse Garden, 28 Abeke Animashaun St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Every Body Is A Yoga Body: Body Image Workshop

In partnership with NAVI Africa, Ere Wellness brings you another one of our one-of-a-kind Body Image Workshop. An afternoon of wellness, filled with, a body-positive yoga session hosted by Good Faith Yoga (for first-timers & experienced yogis), solo & group body image activities, poolside lunch + networking, wellness goodie bags and more. Please take a mat and wear clothes you are comfortable moving in.

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Riviera Suites, 20 Elsie Femi Pearse St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Transcendance

This sound showcase is guaranteed to connect you with your innermost self as you achieve “peak experiences” on the dance floor. We advise that you come as you are, with open hearts.

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 10 PM

Venue: 146a Ligali Ayorinde Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

A Taste Of Magixx

Magixx showcase: A Taste of Magixx is a musical concert that exhibits the vocal and musical prowess of the Mavin artist, Magixx.

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 41 Ogundana Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

After a successful UK/Europe summer tour, the king of Earthmusic Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy are back at the Truth Village for a special comeback concert at the Truth Village.

Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 112 Akerele Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sunday Night at ZORYA Club

Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Venue: ZORYA Club and Venue, 1C Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09137755555

90s Baby Hangout

Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Red Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Akintola Ajeigbe St, Lekki Phase I, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: Free Entry

Lagos, Get On the Bus!

Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, August 15, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099

Traffik Tuesday

Traffik Tuesday, an escape from Lagos Stress and worries. Traffik Tuesdays is a fine mix of good people, great music and games.

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

El Padrino – Taco Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.