BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!
It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.
Scroll through to see.
To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.
Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!
Tropical Thursday
Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542
Karaoke Thursday
This Karaoke Thursday is vibes on vibes with Desire and Chaskia!
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Time: 8 PM
Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225
Ladies Night
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 09082733214
Thursday at ZORYA Club
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Venue: ZORYA Club and Venue, 1C Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09137755555
Open Mic Night
Who is ready for Open Mic Night? Lagos is stressful every day, but at open mic night, you get to unwind!
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Bogobiri House, Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: 07068176454
Thirsty Thursday
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Time: 10 PM.
Venue: Buzz Barr, 30 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 08186999980
Thursday Funday
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: The Deck at The Library, 82 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: +2347008433325
Trippy Thursdays
Feel the intensity of the heat in Lagos at Vellvett’s Trippy Thursdays with your top FAVEs! Ajebutter, Cross and AO-Machine.
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Time: 10 PM.
Venue: Vellvett Grill & Lounge, 19B Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 08129990001
Friday Night at ZORYA Club
Date: Friday, August 12, 2022.
Venue: ZORYA Club and Venue, 1C Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09137755555
Party with DJ Xclusive
Get hyped people!!! It’s Bud Friday at Kingfisher. Come party with friends and feel all the vibes with superstar DJ Xclusive on the deck.
Date: Friday, August 12, 2022.
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: 09030000021 or 09131058542
Date: Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Venue: The Garden, 8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 08109401628
Weekend with Breather
A jolly weekend for you, courtesy of Breather NG.
Date: Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Venue: Lagos
RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE
Mind Over Matter
Does your mind have a way of its own at times? Maybe you struggle to exercise mental fortitude in the face of situations big or small. Experts say that with practice, you can train your mind to reshape your emotions and experiences to manifest positive results. In this interactive Mind Over Matter workshop, you will be joined by a handful of guests including writer and clinical psychologist Aanu of @ustherapy who will guide you into self-discovery and show you practical ways to apply positive thinking in your own life. There will be intermittent activities and games by the founder Akudo of @reclaim.ng as well as deep breathing and stillness exercises. The workshop will also explore what positive thinking is, analyze its benefits and traps, as well as its barriers to change.
Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Tribe XX Lab, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Beach Camp with YellowLyfe
Date: Saturday, August 13 – Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Venue: Tarkwa Bay Beach, Lagos.
RSVP: 09049027698 or HERE
Saturday Night at ZORYA Club
Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Venue: ZORYA Club and Venue, 1C Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09137755555
RVGER! (Santi Live In Abuja)
A night of high energies, moshpits and amazing live music from Obiciaga, YungOdi, Smada and Cruel Santino to name a few. Be a part of the legendary crowd to welcome Santino to his first ever show in the capital, and his first live performance since Subaru Boys.
Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Venue: Abuja.
Time: 7 PM
RSVP: HERE
Bottomless Brunch With Kewa’s Kitchen
Join Kewa’s Kitchen for a genuinely bottomless brunch hosted by Kewa’s Kitchen and EatDrinkLagos. The food and drink (alcoholic drinks inclusive) will truly be bottomless all day. Kewa’s Kitchen will also launch an all-new brunch menu with some additions from their newly launched high tea menu.
Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Treehouse Garden, 28 Abeke Animashaun St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Every Body Is A Yoga Body: Body Image Workshop
In partnership with NAVI Africa, Ere Wellness brings you another one of our one-of-a-kind Body Image Workshop. An afternoon of wellness, filled with, a body-positive yoga session hosted by Good Faith Yoga (for first-timers & experienced yogis), solo & group body image activities, poolside lunch + networking, wellness goodie bags and more. Please take a mat and wear clothes you are comfortable moving in.
Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Riviera Suites, 20 Elsie Femi Pearse St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Transcendance
This sound showcase is guaranteed to connect you with your innermost self as you achieve “peak experiences” on the dance floor. We advise that you come as you are, with open hearts.
Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Time: 10 PM
Venue: 146a Ligali Ayorinde Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
A Taste Of Magixx
Magixx showcase: A Taste of Magixx is a musical concert that exhibits the vocal and musical prowess of the Mavin artist, Magixx.
Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: 41 Ogundana Street, Ikeja, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy
After a successful UK/Europe summer tour, the king of Earthmusic Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy are back at the Truth Village for a special comeback concert at the Truth Village.
Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 112 Akerele Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Sunday Night at ZORYA Club
Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Venue: ZORYA Club and Venue, 1C Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09137755555
90s Baby Hangout
Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Red Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Akintola Ajeigbe St, Lekki Phase I, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: Free Entry
Lagos, Get On the Bus!
Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022.
RSVP: HERE
Obi’s House
Date: Monday, August 15, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.
RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099
Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
El Padrino – Taco Tuesday
Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.