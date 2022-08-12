Connect with us

Events

Guinness treats Winners from Big Brother Naija Season 5 to an Exotic Trip to Dublin

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Here’s how Westerfield College 2022 Graduates Earned a Pathway to Study Abroad

Events Movies & TV

Inside the Star-studded Premiere of "The Set Up 2" | In Cinemas August 12

Events Promotions

Must-see Photos from the London Premiere of Alaga by GidiBoxOffice

Events Promotions

Inside the Exclusive Launch of Emporio Armani's Stronger With You OUD Perfume | See Photos

Events

The Nigeria-Britain Association hosted an Executive Roundtable with Experts to Discuss Environmental Issues Affecting Development | Get the Scoop

Events

Monisola Aiyekusehin is the Winner of the 2021/2022 GE`DA Pitch Competition  - An African Social Innovators Bootcamp  by Donors for Africa

Events Promotions

Lords Dry Gin Showcased a Night filled with Fun and Premium Entertainment at the Trace Live with Psquare

Events

Get Ready for Premium Fun at The Meister's Expression Festival with Jägermeister | August 12

Events

Guinness treats Winners from Big Brother Naija Season 5 to an Exotic Trip to Dublin

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The faves of Icons and Dexploras, Laycon & Dorathy on July 20th, 2022, were escorted by Guinness Ambassadors, Nwa ka Ibe Ya himself, (Prince), and the Queen of Ninjas (Nengi) to Dublin on a Heritage Tour courtesy of premium beer brand Guinness, as a reward for being top winners of BBN season 5 edition.

Over four days, the BBN stars were immersed in a true Guinness experience at the home of extraordinary beer. Upon arrival, the BBN stars were welcomed by the Global Guinness Family to Westbury attel in the heart of Dublin and then hosted a splendid dinner and relaxing ambiance.

Throughout their stay, they relished a true Guinness VIP experience with loads of exciting activities including a visit to Dublin Castle and Patrick’s cathedral. The highlight of the trip was a tour of the Guinness Brewery/Storehouse and lunch at the iconic 1837 Bar & Brasserie in Dublina restaurant named after the year oysters and Guinness was first recorded as a perfect culinary match.

Speaking about the entire experience, Mark Mugisha, the Marketing, and Innovations Director of Guinness Nigeria expressed his elation for the trip and re-emphasized the brand’s commitment to keeping promises, celebrating excellence, and creating moments in culture as it connects the Guinness consumers.

To keep up with more Guinness excitement, follow @GuinnessNGR on Instagram and Twitter or Guinness Nigeria on Facebook.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories

Dennis Isong: Why Investing in Short-Let Apartments is Good Business

Adedamola Adedayo: “Waje 2.0” Recalls the Familiar From its Parent Album, W.A.J.E

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Celebrating the Life and Times of Biyi Bandele
css.php