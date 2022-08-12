Guinness treats Winners from Big Brother Naija Season 5 to an Exotic Trip to Dublin

The faves of Icons and Dexploras, Laycon & Dorathy on July 20th, 2022, were escorted by Guinness Ambassadors, Nwa ka Ibe Ya himself, (Prince), and the Queen of Ninjas (Nengi) to Dublin on a Heritage Tour courtesy of premium beer brand Guinness, as a reward for being top winners of BBN season 5 edition.

Over four days, the BBN stars were immersed in a true Guinness experience at the home of extraordinary beer. Upon arrival, the BBN stars were welcomed by the Global Guinness Family to Westbury attel in the heart of Dublin and then hosted a splendid dinner and relaxing ambiance.

Throughout their stay, they relished a true Guinness VIP experience with loads of exciting activities including a visit to Dublin Castle and Patrick’s cathedral. The highlight of the trip was a tour of the Guinness Brewery/Storehouse and lunch at the iconic 1837 Bar & Brasserie in Dublin – a restaurant named after the year oysters and Guinness was first recorded as a perfect culinary match.

Speaking about the entire experience, Mark Mugisha, the Marketing, and Innovations Director of Guinness Nigeria expressed his elation for the trip and re-emphasized the brand’s commitment to keeping promises, celebrating excellence, and creating moments in culture as it connects the Guinness consumers.

Sponsored Content