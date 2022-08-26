Say Hello to the glowing You! Introducing Makari’s Blue Crystal Collection for healthier Skin

It’s time to banish dull skin and dark spots to reveal a radiant, glowing you.

Giving the skin a clearer look is all about removing dull skin and revealing naturally radiant skin. The goal is to reduce hyperpigmentation, eliminate blemishes, and even skin tone. To achieve glowing skin this spring, use Makari’s Blue Crystal Collection formulated with glutathione.

Correcting dark spots on your skin can seem like a daunting task, but glutathione can help. Hyperpigmentation is a common skin condition that refers to any darkening of the skin. It can be mostly observed on faces, forearms, neck, and upper chest areas. Dark patches are characterized by rough texture and can appear patchy. Although harmless, many people are uncomfortable with the way hyperpigmented skin makes them look. Using products containing top ingredients like glutathione helps combat hyperpigmentation and helps you achieve better youthful skin. It’s the star ingredient in making anti-aging creams and dark spot-correcting serums effective. While the body naturally produces glutathione, production slows down as we age and many environmental factors pose a threat to healthy skin, so there’s no harm in assisting our skin by topically applying skincare formulated with glutathione.

In addition to using radiating skincare with glutathione, here are other ways to improve your glow: use SPF, start exfoliating, and incorporate antioxidants. SPF is especially important in the warmer months, but you should always wear it year-round. To ensure you are getting adequate sun protection, increase broad-spectrum SPF to at least 35. If you weren’t already exfoliating, now’s the perfect time to start exfoliating off all the dull and dry skin that accumulated during winter. You can choose either physical or chemical exfoliation to renew the skin and encourage collagen production. Lastly, you can choose to add more antioxidants such as Vitamin C into your skincare routine. Vitamin C protects the skin from sun damage by stabilizing free radicals generated by exposure to UV rays. This prevents the breakdown of collagen and elastin in your skin and sun-induced pigmentation.

For Radiant Skin, Discover Makari’s Blue Crystal Collection:

Makari Blue Crystal Skin Reviving Body Lotion heals and revitalizes skin with vitamins, antioxidants, and natural botanicals restoring its radiant glow.

– stimulates cell renewal

– tightens the appearance of the skin

– reveals a more even-toned skin

– boosts the vibrancy of skin

Makari Blue Crystal Skin Refining Face Moisturizer renews skin’s vitality revealing a smoother, illuminated youthful complexion.

– improves elasticity, refines texture, and firms skin

– fades age spots, dark spots, and blemishes

– brightening the complexion and promoting an even-toned radiance

Makari Blue Crystal Revivify Beauty Bar gives new life to your skin and is formulated with effective antioxidant boosters and toning botanicals.

– reduce the appearance of melasma, acne blemishes, freckles, and dark spots

– restore skin’s radiance

Makari Blue Crystal Regenerating Serum is infused with a potent cocktail of antioxidants, vitamins, and peptides.

– protect skin against signs of aging

– provides a smoother, firmer, and more vibrant-looking complexion

Blue Crystal Oralight Luminesce skin supplements will illuminate your skin from the inside out. Formulated with collagen and glutathione, this skin food boosts elasticity and improves luminosity, helping achieve a more youthful and clear appearance.

– Infused with Vitamin C and E

– protects against free radical damage

– clarifies hyperpigmentation while unifying the complexion

Sponsored Content