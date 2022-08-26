Expressing Style and Fueling the Passion for Fashion with Infinix

Drawing inspiration from the unapologetic nature of the youth in expressing their taste in fashion, Infinix as a brand continues to provide users with aesthetically stunning designs and vivid colors to boldly express their unique styles. As they step out in style, ready to conquer the world and tackle anything that tries to stand in the way of greatness, the sleek Infinix device of their choice rides with them, helping them make a statement that cannot be ignored.

Based on consumer demands and a creative vision, a great deal of intentionality goes into creating aesthetically pleasing devices. Luckily, consumers have responded positively to those designs so far, strutting and striding in new trends and no one is left out. Be it street style, classic corporate, or casually stylish, there is something for everyone to express their unique style.

Deeply intertwined with culture today is a sense of fashion that transcends borders globally and has commonly been referred to as a ‘fashion craze’. It is a way of life in Nigeria as well. And though it has been heavily influenced by western culture, a fine blend of originality with a modern touch has been achieved in many ways. Style icons have emerged and we have seen a wide range of accessories among which have included technologies like headphones, earbuds, smart watches, and even smartphones.

Unleashing their inner fashionistas with bold and intense color variants to choose from, Infinix has also given young consumers the chance to capture various looks with quality cameras that allow them to shoot quality images even under low light conditions.

To support and encourage creativity in this field, Infinix has sponsored more than a couple of initiatives to reward the most creative talent showcased in fashion and style. The most recent of which are:

● The #MyInfinixTUFStyle challenge where fans were expected to make a 15 seconds video showcasing party outfits while vibing to the Tun Up Friday Show sponsored by Infinix annually. Winners were handsomely rewarded with cash prizes at the end of the show.

● The #DressUpLikeDavidoChallenge where winners were rewarded with a free VIP ticket to the Infinix Concert held in July.

● The #MyHot12StyleChallenge where a couple of celebrity fashion enthusiasts—Liquorose, Denola Grey, and Neo Akpofure—were chosen by the brand to lead the initiative on social media. It garnered attention and engagement by the youthful lot ready to express their style if they might emerge the most creative entry while having fun and just being themselves.

It is without a doubt that the brand will not relent in its efforts to dole out the best innovations on new devices while also making sure that users have the chance to express their unique selves and showcase their desired fashion styles.

