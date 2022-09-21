Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 416

Published

8 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

@zainabbalogun

Bella @inobishorr
Photography : @boboiso
Makeup: @bridgys_faces

@reniabina

Bella @boltawkamoolah
Dress @diana_ropas
Makeup @maq_jose
Gele @gelebyboj

Makeup @rahzark
Gele @castle_top_gele
Photography @panda__photography_

@juliaombp

@iambisola
Dress @somobysomo

Bella @vanz_luxury

@hairbyniyot___
Makeup @dkb_makeovers
Outfit @q.e.c_woman

Dress @silverlineclothings
Bella @ibitolaa

#AsoEbiBella

Dress by @laularscouture

@aj.tomi and @bouqui_b
Dress @olan_ng

Bella @__lolypop_
Dress @niola_han

Bella @olatimofemariam

@clarissaevansxo

@mawuli_gavor @remya_on

@lindaosifo Dress @jreble
Mua @makeupbyzulky
Photography @chocolate_shot_it
Hair @ed_beauty_trends

Dress @mmorankiss52

Kids!

Zaiah

