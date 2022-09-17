BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Freshly Made Seafood Platters from Lories Kitchen

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Lories Kitchen | @lories.kitchen

Lories Kitchen serves platters of seafood that are both tasty and affordable. Their colourful, abundant dishes are so tasty that you may want to eat them for every meal of the day.

For your convenience, their meals are prepared and brought right to your door. Additionally, they provide catering services for any special occasions you may have.

Contact them right away if you need any seafood dinner supplies on Instagram or via WhatsApp on 09073674393