Connect with us

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Freshly Made Seafood Platters from Lories Kitchen

Career Inspired Scoop

Elsa Majimbo, Khaby Lame, Olajide Olatunji & Ziwe Fumudoh Make Forbes 'Top Creators 2022' List

BN TV Career

Moe Odele talks about her career & life journey on Peace Itimi's "Founders Connect" | Watch

Career Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle September 22' Edition Is…

Career News

LifeBank, Bookings Africa, HerVest & 20 Other Nigerian Startups Selected for the 2022 Google Black Founders Fund

Career Nollywood Scoop

Lala Akindoju is joining the Amazon Studios team as Senior Movies Creative Executive for Nigeria

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Here's how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively

Career Features

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation

Career Features

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms

Career Features Style

#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Freshly Made Seafood Platters from Lories Kitchen

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Lories Kitchen | @lories.kitchen

Lories Kitchen serves platters of seafood that are both tasty and affordable. Their colourful, abundant dishes are so tasty that you may want to eat them for every meal of the day.

For your convenience, their meals are prepared and brought right to your door. Additionally, they provide catering services for any special occasions you may have.

Contact them right away if you need any seafood dinner supplies on Instagram or via WhatsApp on 09073674393

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Freshly Made Seafood Platters from Lories Kitchen

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Now That We’re in The Ber Ber Months

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle September 22′ Edition Is…

Mfonobong Inyang: The 2022 Kenyan Electoral Experience – A President-Elect’s ‘Ruto’ To Victory

Tola Oladiji: These Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline
css.php