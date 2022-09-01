Johnie Walker takes Lagos Mainland by Storm & Created Long Lasting Memories at the Walker’s District for Creatives

Johnnie Walker created lasting memories in the mind of creatives. August 27th, 2022, will be fondly remembered by art lovers, fashion lovers, music lovers and young creatives, as they were treated to a sensational night on Lagos Mainland. The excitement around the event is so high, that guests in attendance raved about a monthly spectacle after a night to remember.

The venue (Eagles Club, Surulere), experienced a complete transformation into a place to behold for creatives in the art and fashion industry. Paintings of the ‘Striding Man’ at the Art District were wonderful, and outfits on display at the Fashion District were a grand exhibition of the innovation of young Nigerians. The Highball district made sure Johnnie Walker Highball cocktails never stopped flowing coloured by vibes from the immaculate Party district.

Performances on the night were also electric. DJ Titanium controlled the deck and crowd and there was no dull moment when he was delivering bangers on bangers. T.I Blaze delivered his hit songs, Try, Kilo and Sometimes Rmx. Bella Shmurda capped off an amazing night, at every point he seemed to be done, and the crowd screamed for more. The energy from the crowd was present and never faded from start to finish.

Walker’s District continues to remain an assembly of creatives in different spaces and spheres of life who come together to share experiences and celebrate their wins in spectacular fashion. Johnnie Walker embodies inspiration, advancement and progress and with Walker’s District, the brand emphasizes the essence of its Keep Walking Mantra.

See more photos:

Sponsored Content