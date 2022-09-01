Intense Worship, Jubilation, High Praises! Here’s how The African Praise Experience went down



The African Praise Experience saw full expressions of joy with the loudest hallelujahs, intense worship, laughter and so much jubilation all to the glory of God.

After 2 years, it came back bigger and with even more diverse expressions of African Praise.



This year’s edition was filled with stellar performances from notable award-winning gospel artistes such as; Mercy Chinwo, Tim Godfrey, BeeJay Sax, Mike Abdul, Kikelomo Mudiaga, Eno Michael, the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir, the Rock Cathedral Gospel Choir and others.



Gracing the TAPE platform for the first time was PITA, Moses Bliss, Folabi Nuel, Judikay, Fortune Ebel and Mr. M & Revelation.



TAPE closed out on Sunday with the TAPE Overflow with Dunsin Oyekan. Attendees of the nights are of so much praise for the organisers for another well-thought-out event. And more to the Almighty for another opportunity to give Him praise.

Don't miss the next edition!



















