Mara Foundation Sets out to Train One Million Innovators to impact Billions of Lives in Africa

Mara held an exclusive event in the heart of Nairobi, Kenya to celebrate the launch of the Mara Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth, communities, marginalized populations, and problem-solvers to build solutions that drive long-term positive social, economic, and environmental change in Africa.

During the event, attendees were treated to an evening filled with beauty, entertainment, good music, and great conversations. Insights about what the Mara Foundation will accomplish across Africa were also officially unveiled for the very first time at the event.

Kate Kallot, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer at Mara acknowledged the incredible pool of talent across Africa who are just waiting for access, opportunities, and a platform for visibility. She also shared how the Mara Foundation will enable the long tail of African innovators to create a long-term positive social impact on our continent through technology.

Speaking on Mara’s commitment to empowering Africans’ dreams, Chi Nnadi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Mara,` emphasized that Mara is invested in empowering Africans by equipping them with the requisite resources and tools needed to transform the social and economic future of their communities, countries and the African continent. He also stressed how Africans are integral to the future of digital finance and how the Mara Foundation is designed to make the dream of Africans a reality.

Through the Mara Foundation, African developers from various backgrounds will take center stage across the continent as trailblazers and forward thinkers who are creating relevant solutions, inspiring their communities, and building a new Africa within the Mara ecosystem. Breaking down technological, financial, and geographical barriers, the Foundation aims to train one million people and impact one billion lives in the next five years.

The event was attended by key stakeholders such as government officials, ambassadors, regulators, conservationists, and various tech leaders across Africa and beyond. The exclusive evening event was attended by Senator Okorocha Rochas, Kojo Annan and his wife, Shanthi Annan; Bright Gameli Mawudor, Lynnette Kakai, Phyllis Migwi, Nanfa Nandap, Minister Pascal Bida Koyagbele, Manuela Leimgruber, Philip Thigo, Salem Ayele Kebede, Some Memo, Dickson Kaelo, Amer Vohora, and Agnes Muthoni to mention a few. Check out the exclusive event in pictures.

Website: www.marafoundation.org

Discord: @theMARAverse

Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter: @theMARAverse

Medium: @theMARAverse

Telegram: @theMARAverse

Sponsored Content