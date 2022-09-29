BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, and have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday.

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Karaoke Thursday at LiVE! Lounge

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225

Ohuru Fun Tales

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.

RSVP: 08161410578

Experience Sketch with Sip And Paint. NG

Get the most out of your time in Lagos by unleashing your inner creativity and taking part in this hands-on art lesson at The Amber Lagos. No need to worry if you haven’t got much painting experience—easels and equipment are provided, and an art instructor leads the lesson! As an extra perk, wine or mocktails are provided during the class.

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Sketch Restaurant Lagos, 5 Adeola Hopewell St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081

Open Mic Night

Who is ready for Open Mic Night? Lagos is stressful every day, but at open mic night, you get to unwind!

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 07068176454

Oh! So Retro

Are you ready to party this Thursday? Entry is absolutely free!

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08139972361 OR 08164654033

South Social Fridays

South Socials is back, baby!

Date: Friday, September 30, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: SOUTH Eatery & Social House, 92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos

Very Single Lagosians – Games night

Date: Friday, September 30, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Skybox Restaurant & Bar, 36 Rasheed Alaba Williams Street, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Zero Shakara Party

It’s another edition of the Zero Shakara Party.

Date: Friday, September 30, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: SHORES, 1 Oluniyi Olumide Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Silent Disco

Date: Friday, September 30, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: La’ Vee Rooftop, Remi Olowude St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Birthday Bash – September Edition

Calling all our September babies, The Birthday Bash is back!

Date: Friday, September 30, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: HERE

Burgers and Brew

HSE Gourmet presents Burgers and Brew with Bature Brewery.

Date: Friday, September 30 & Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: HSE Gourmet, 25 Babatope Bejide Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 08107453157

Wild Out Lagos

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: 28a Gbemisola Street, Allen, Ikeja.

RSVP: HERE

Chill, Sip and Paint x Foodtastic

You do not want to miss this! Chill, sip, paint, 3-course meal, good music, games, complimentary wine and lots more.

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: 13th Gardens, 13 Ibikunle Street, Yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: Call or WhatsApp +234 703 683 4387

Element House

Element House presents Dj Satelite, Bedshed, Icey!

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Independence Day Boat Cruise & Beach Hangout

Thinking about cruising on a holiday? Give yourself a treat and explore Tarkwa Beach on Independence Day.

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Tarkwa Bay Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Jameson Connects Lagos

Jameson Irish Whiskey’s yearly celebration of Independence Day brings good people together to enjoy great vibes, smooth Jameson cocktails, alternative music, gourmet junk food, fun games and alternative fashion in an unbelievable themed venue.

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: A smooth surprise in Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Big Energy Experience

The Big Energy Experience brings you closer to your favourite DJs Leonardo, Baaba and McNel. It’s important to have a good time and let loose a little bit. Pull up with the BIG ENERGY and have a great time.

Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: BBnZ Live, BBnZ Live, Ring Road Central, Accra, Ghana.

RSVP: HERE

Softlife Xperience At Tarkwabay

Softlife Xperience at Tarkwabay is happening this Sunday. Come through with your gang, catch a vibe, experience nature, games, party and network with quality minds. Highlights; boat cruise, games, music, party, experience nature and make new memories, network, food & drinks, free shots & cocktail. Paid activities; paint & sip, jetski and bike and more. Tickets: Regular, N20,000

and VIP; N25,000. The boat leaves at 11 am.

Silent Disco: Party at the Yard (Independence Day Edition)

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 30 Yard Plus Lounge & Bar, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 09049027698

Bella Shmurda Live at Kingfisher

Party with Bella Shmurda and Martell this Sunday with great vibes and your dancing shoes. Entry is free.

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Any Given Sunday with Jipo

This Sunday Jipo will be live at Any Given Sunday. Entry is Free.

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe Lagos, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sunday At Ilashe

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Pura Vida Beach, Ilashe Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Activity Music Festival

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ultima Studios, Amore Street, off Freedom Way, behind This Present House, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Acoustic & Covers with Aramide

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225

Lagos Alte Party

Anthems & Vibes Records presents a Live Performance show of a new generation of rising Stars with the dopest sounds, featuring; Mikayla, Timi Kei, Mid3, Mike World, June, Sanki, and Akuchi. Side attractions include spoken words, comedy, and contortionists.

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022.

Time:

Venue: BlueMoon Beach Hotel and Resort, 3/5 Okunde Blue Water Scheme Off Remi olowude Str Lekki, 2nd Roundabout, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco Rave (Mainland Edition)

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Lacibo Restaurant and Lounge, 59 Ogunlana Dr, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 09049027698

Play Date

FuseNation has decided to bring out all the fun on October 3 which is a public holiday. The other good news is that INFINIX is coming with lots of gifts for the winners of the games.

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Mixx Lounge, 3 Magazine Rd, Jericho, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Obi’s House on a Monday is always lit! Reservations are required.

Date: Monday, October 3, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: 09049027698