BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Tropical Thursday
Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday.
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542
Karaoke Thursday at LiVE! Lounge
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Time: 8 PM
Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225
Ohuru Fun Tales
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.
RSVP: 08161410578
Experience Sketch with Sip And Paint. NG
Get the most out of your time in Lagos by unleashing your inner creativity and taking part in this hands-on art lesson at The Amber Lagos. No need to worry if you haven’t got much painting experience—easels and equipment are provided, and an art instructor leads the lesson! As an extra perk, wine or mocktails are provided during the class.
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Sketch Restaurant Lagos, 5 Adeola Hopewell St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09040000081
Open Mic Night
Who is ready for Open Mic Night? Lagos is stressful every day, but at open mic night, you get to unwind!
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Bogobiri House, Maitama Sule Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: 07068176454
Oh! So Retro
Are you ready to party this Thursday? Entry is absolutely free!
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.
RSVP: 08139972361 OR 08164654033
South Social Fridays
South Socials is back, baby!
Date: Friday, September 30, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: SOUTH Eatery & Social House, 92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos
Very Single Lagosians – Games night
Date: Friday, September 30, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Skybox Restaurant & Bar, 36 Rasheed Alaba Williams Street, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Zero Shakara Party
It’s another edition of the Zero Shakara Party.
Date: Friday, September 30, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: SHORES, 1 Oluniyi Olumide Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Silent Disco
Date: Friday, September 30, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: La’ Vee Rooftop, Remi Olowude St, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
The Birthday Bash – September Edition
Calling all our September babies, The Birthday Bash is back!
Date: Friday, September 30, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.
RSVP: HERE
Burgers and Brew
HSE Gourmet presents Burgers and Brew with Bature Brewery.
Date: Friday, September 30 & Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: HSE Gourmet, 25 Babatope Bejide Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: 08107453157
Wild Out Lagos
Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Time: 9 PM.
Venue: 28a Gbemisola Street, Allen, Ikeja.
RSVP: HERE
Chill, Sip and Paint x Foodtastic
You do not want to miss this! Chill, sip, paint, 3-course meal, good music, games, complimentary wine and lots more.
Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: 13th Gardens, 13 Ibikunle Street, Yaba, Lagos.
RSVP: Call or WhatsApp +234 703 683 4387
Element House
Element House presents Dj Satelite, Bedshed, Icey!
Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Time: 11 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Independence Day Boat Cruise & Beach Hangout
Thinking about cruising on a holiday? Give yourself a treat and explore Tarkwa Beach on Independence Day.
Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Tarkwa Bay Beach, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Jameson Connects Lagos
Jameson Irish Whiskey’s yearly celebration of Independence Day brings good people together to enjoy great vibes, smooth Jameson cocktails, alternative music, gourmet junk food, fun games and alternative fashion in an unbelievable themed venue.
Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: A smooth surprise in Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
The Big Energy Experience brings you closer to your favourite DJs Leonardo, Baaba and McNel. It’s important to have a good time and let loose a little bit. Pull up with the BIG ENERGY and have a great time.
Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: BBnZ Live, BBnZ Live, Ring Road Central, Accra, Ghana.
RSVP: HERE
Softlife Xperience At Tarkwabay
Time: 10 AM.
Venue: Tarkwa Bay Beach, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call/Text 08165153473
Silent Disco: Party at the Yard (Independence Day Edition)
Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 30 Yard Plus Lounge & Bar, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or 09049027698
Bella Shmurda Live at Kingfisher
Party with Bella Shmurda and Martell this Sunday with great vibes and your dancing shoes. Entry is free.
Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542
Any Given Sunday with Jipo
This Sunday Jipo will be live at Any Given Sunday. Entry is Free.
Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe Lagos, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Sunday At Ilashe
Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Pura Vida Beach, Ilashe Beach, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Activity Music Festival
Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Ultima Studios, Amore Street, off Freedom Way, behind This Present House, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Acoustic & Covers with Aramide
Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09021106225
Lagos Alte Party
Anthems & Vibes Records presents a Live Performance show of a new generation of rising Stars with the dopest sounds, featuring; Mikayla, Timi Kei, Mid3, Mike World, June, Sanki, and Akuchi. Side attractions include spoken words, comedy, and contortionists.
Date: Monday, October 3, 2022.
Time:
Venue: BlueMoon Beach Hotel and Resort, 3/5 Okunde Blue Water Scheme Off Remi olowude Str Lekki, 2nd Roundabout, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Silent Disco Rave (Mainland Edition)
Date: Monday, October 3, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Lacibo Restaurant and Lounge, 59 Ogunlana Dr, Surulere, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or 09049027698
Play Date
FuseNation has decided to bring out all the fun on October 3 which is a public holiday. The other good news is that INFINIX is coming with lots of gifts for the winners of the games.
Date: Monday, October 3, 2022.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Mixx Lounge, 3 Magazine Rd, Jericho, Ibadan.
RSVP: HERE
Obi’s House
Obi’s House on a Monday is always lit! Reservations are required.
Date: Monday, October 3, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.
RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099
Traffik Tuesday
Date: Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.
RSVP: 09049027698