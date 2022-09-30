Africa Digital Communication Days 2022 is back for a 6th Edition| November 12th

After five successful face-to-face and online editions that brought together more than 2,000 participants in total, some 60 speakers, more than 200 influencers and a 100 brands, the ADICOM DAYS ceremony (Africa Digital Communication Days) is back for a 6th edition full of surprises.

For this year, the ADICOM community will be brought together for a unique show composed of expert talks, presentations by GAFAM representatives and awards from content creators from all over the continent.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 12th at the French Institute in Abidjan, where 600 people are expected to take part in this pan-African meeting of digital creativity, and to discuss about social media trends.

Nigeria in the spotlight. This year, the ADICOM community is spreading its wings to English-speaking and Central Africa. Nigeria will be honoured country with the invitation of the top players in digital creativity made in Nigeria. A mutual learning opportunity.

“THE ENGAGEMENT” is the topic that will be discussed. What is the exact definition of engagement? How to predict it? What are the best practices? Is the algorithm my friend? Am I socially engaged myself? So many questions we could ask ourselves!

After rewarding influencers as personalities for 5 years, ADICOM AWARDS is evolving by now rewarding concepts created by influencers who create content, the spotlight is now clearly given to talented digital storytellers.

On the occasion of this event, the ADICOM DAYS benefit from the support of partners committed to the promotion of African digital creativity.

Among them: TV5 MONDE AFRIQUE, Orange CI, CANAL+ Afrique, CIE, Air Côte d’Ivoire and many others.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner