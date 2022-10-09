How The BBNaija Level Up Stars Showed Up & Out for the #BBNaijaWinnersParty

Connect with us

Saturday, October 8, was a night to remember as celebrities and fans from far and wide gathered to celebrate the lady of the moment, Phyna, the winner of the Big Brother Naija Level Up season in Lagos.

The Level Up stars, Bella, Daniella, Adekunle, Hermes, Christy O, and others were there, as usual, all glammed up and ready to party.

See more photos below!

Phyna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phyna Bbnaija (@unusualphyna)

Hermes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HERMES BBNAIJA (@hermesiyele)

Christy O

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christy O (@officialchristy_o)

Bella

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Adekunle

Giddyfia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NWAWO GIDEON ANIETI (@giddy_fia)

Diana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Edobor (@diana.edobor)

Daniella

Chichi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chichi 🏆 (@itschichiofficial)

