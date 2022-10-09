Scoop
How The BBNaija Level Up Stars Showed Up & Out for the #BBNaijaWinnersParty
Saturday, October 8, was a night to remember as celebrities and fans from far and wide gathered to celebrate the lady of the moment, Phyna, the winner of the Big Brother Naija Level Up season in Lagos.
The Level Up stars, Bella, Daniella, Adekunle, Hermes, Christy O, and others were there, as usual, all glammed up and ready to party.
See more photos below!
Phyna
View this post on Instagram
Hermes
View this post on Instagram
Christy O
View this post on Instagram
Bella
View this post on Instagram
Adekunle
View this post on Instagram
Giddyfia
View this post on Instagram
Diana
View this post on Instagram
Daniella
View this post on Instagram
Chichi
View this post on Instagram