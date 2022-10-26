Connect with us

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 147

De Beers Taps Lupita Nyong'o As its First Global Ambassador

#BellaStylistas, Get Ready! Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Returns in Full Throttle| 26th – 30th October 2022

8 Kenyan BellaStylistas Stun Us With Fashion Inspo For The Weekend

MetroMan Sets The Bar for Modern Menswear in this Striking New Collection

BN Style Spotlight: Thuso Mbedu was a Colourful Delight at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala

#WorkWearLooks: How to Look Très Chic to Work | Issue 146

BN Style Spotlight: Boity Thulo Served a Sparkly Pink Look at the 2022 Basadi in Music Awards

You Will Fall in Love With Namibia After Watching this Tayo Aina Vlog

Rogue NG Just Released A New Lookbook Tagged ‘Deluxe Man’ – Trust Us, It’s A Must See

Published

5 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANTOINETTE (@_nethy_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rabia Cissokho (@rabialafashionista)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariama Diallo (@mariama)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

