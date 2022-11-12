Connect with us

Weddings

Have an Awesome Weekend On The Street of Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sweet Spot Weddings

It was a Night of Pleasant Surprises at Sam & Joseph's Proposal - Enjoy Their Photos

Weddings

The BERTA FW23 Collection Tells Unique Stories With Timeless Bridal Dresses

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 422

Weddings

Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Mariam & Selasi Have Their Happy Ever After

Weddings

Maryam & Ridwan Had Their Beautiful Destination Wedding in Como, Italy - Enjoy Their Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

Take in All the Love & Beauty from Jimmie & Kanayo's Wedding Ceremonies | #JimmiesKach22

Weddings

Naima & Akin's Love Journey Began With a Valentine's Day Prank - Enjoy Their Pre-Wedding Photos

Weddings

Catch Your Weekend Dose of Love's Sweetness With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Sharee and Akindele are Set For The Aisle - Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Weddings

Have an Awesome Weekend On The Street of Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It is the weekend and we are super excited on this end! For us, celebrating love can never go out of style and this is why day in and day out, we’ve always got something beautiful to celebrate.

From intriguing love stories to beautiful pre-wedding shoots, colourful weddings, and bridal inspirations, this week has been all shades of fun on the colourful streets of BellaNaija Weddings. If you missed anything during the week, don’t worry, we’ve got enough to go round. Grab a chair and dig in on all the goodies we have by clicking on the title links for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend!

Feel The Love as Mosunmola & Oladipupo Tie The Knot The Yoruba Way

Mariam & Selasi’s Mutual Friend Set Them Up For Love! #BestPart22

Abiodun & Adeayo are Travel Buddies On a Forever Journey! Enjoy Their Love Story

