It was a Night of Pleasant Surprises at Sam & Joseph’s Proposal – Enjoy Their Photos

It was a beautiful night of pleasant surprises for Sam, when her sweetheart Joseph asked her to marry him. Of course, it was a resounding, Yes!

The lovebirds met in their second year as Pharmacy students and built a friendship that led to this beautiful moment. A surprise proposal wasn’t all Joseph had in mind this night, he also gave the love of his life a lovely engagement gift. We can’t get over the beauty and thoughtfulness that went into their sweet #BNBling moment. We are certain you will love their beautiful proposal photos and love story.

Enjoy their love story and proposal photos below.



How we met

By the Groom, Joseph:

Back in Spring 2016, we were in our 2nd year of pharmacy school together and from the moment I met Sam, I noticed her Lovely and caring personality, Her Stunning Smile, and her smart and nerdy habits. lol. Yeah, easy to say, we became best friends! And we ultimately pulled each other through until the end.

One thing I could never forget Sam told me is, “have faith, like a mustard seed” Honestly, I didn’t know what she meant and so she told me to look it up lol. Sure enough, after I did, I carried that seed in every exam hall, clinical rotations, daily tasks and everywhere.

Fast forward from graduation till now, God has shown and taught us a lot of lessons but pulled us even closer together. Never doubt his plan for you, though unsure of the path you would have to follow.

When I realized my prayer from 2008, was standing right in front of me. Everything and I mean everything became a lot more clear. I asked Sam out and from that point, the amount of blessings came with abundance. (Carry your seeds!)

There’s always room for one more surprise!

Credits

Bride-to-be: @_sammm93

Groom-to-be: @_nnamdi11

Photography: Mark and @fotosbynnamdi

Videography: @mr_phenomenom | @fotosbynnamdi

Marry-me sign: @alphalithouston

Venue: @bloomhousentx

Cake: @bubblesconfectionary

Cake stand: @vettacreations

DJ: @_princelikenoother

Bouquet: @deluxe_flowershtx

Banner: @lanmanuelprinthouse

Planning and Design: @b.r.e.n.d.a.a.o | @_lamadeleinee | @sash.jo | @njoyment_minster_bbchi | @queen_ofparrole

MC: @gracey_nelly

Suit: @richmenlooks

Dress: @alievalabel