Nigeria's Black Friday: The Evolution

Nigeria’s Black Friday: The Evolution

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Black Friday‘ sales is one of the most popular shopping events in history. It is simply a day when you see amazing discounts on various products ranging from mobile phones, electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty products and more. For many, it has become the most anticipated sales event of the year as they get to do all of their holiday shopping. 

In Nigeria, Black Friday was first made known to the general public in 2013, leading top e-commerce platform Jumia participated in offering various discounts via its e-commerce website to attract consumers from all across the nation. The brand set out to recreate the excitement of retail sales that had been well-known in the United States decades earlier than the day after American Thanksgiving.

On the first event, online sales records were broken. The e-commerce platform reported the biggest traffic in its history of online shopping, with the website having over a million visitors. Since then, Black Friday has grown to be a well-liked shopping occasion in Nigeria, and it keeps getting bigger every year as more businesses both online and offline join.

The popularity of Black Friday sales has also increased due to e-commerce and technology as more consumers choose to shop online rather than compete for the top-selling item or wait in a line outside brick-and-mortar stores.

In Africa’s developing markets, Jumia is a leader in the charge to provide consumers with an exciting ‘Black Friday experience’, collaborating with thousands of brands and merchants on its platform to offer consumers a wide range of products across all consumer needs while supporting SMEs and brands in reaching millions of consumers.

Jumia is also using this platform to help consumers navigate the current economic realities by providing access to a range of quality products at affordable prices. Consumers can also have fun while shopping by taking advantage of the mega deals, treasure hunts, flash sales and other special offers available during this period. In addition, the brand has also extended its Black Friday deals to the Jumia Food platform, allowing consumers to have meals from their favourite restaurants delivered in minutes.

This year’s Black Friday sales, themed ‘Beat Sapa‘, will run till November 30th, so consumers can take advantage of the amazing offers Jumia has in store for them. 

Sponsored Content

