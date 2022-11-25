Lhambi Presents Its “Graceful Fluidity” Collection And Quite Frankly It’s Beyond

Lagos-based shoe brand Lhambi recently unveiled their latest collection tagged Graceful Fluidity. The brand’s latest offering is multi-versatile, suitable for every occasion and designed for all forms of body or foot shapes. Its fluidity makes it comfortable and weather-friendly. Thus, embracing the uniqueness of cosmopolitan women.

According to the brand statement:

We believe that style has no limits. Thus, our shoes run up to Eur 45. At Lhambi, we keep up to date to ensure we provide the best possible style and fit regardless of fashion trends. Our goal to meet women’s evolving style needs majorly inspires our new collection, Graceful Fluidity.

In this new collection, the brand has introduced new textures, varying heel heights, appliques, and recognizable rhinestone embellishments to complement this new collection. What’s more, their wide style range promises to meet the fashion needs of every woman regardless of style and size – whether you’re a gorgeously stylish, curvy, sky-high heel lover or a comfort seeker. The Graceful Fluidity collection includes sandals, pumps, mules, and flats.

See the collection below.