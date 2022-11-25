Connect with us

Lhambi Presents Its “Graceful Fluidity” Collection And Quite Frankly It’s Beyond

It's All About The Ravishing Red Looks This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 215

9 Going-Out Outfits to Inspire You This Holiday Season- You're Welcome

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Stylish Workwear Looks — Issue 151

This is How Your Faves Showed Up & Showed Out on the Red Carpet at Atafo’s SS23 Fashion Show

Mary Edoro shares her Lagos Fashion Week 2022 Editor's Diary & Top Runway Picks

Sabrina Elba Shines in Michael Kors on Grazia UK’s Latest Cover

A Week in Style: 7 On-Point Ensembles To Copy From Tijesunimi Olupekan – You’re Welcome!

6 Designers to Keep On Your Radar at Nairobi Fashion Week 2022

Trust Us, Domina by Michelle’s Latest Collection is One For the Books!

Lhambi Presents Its “Graceful Fluidity” Collection And Quite Frankly It’s Beyond

22 seconds ago

Lagos-based shoe brand Lhambi recently unveiled their latest collection tagged Graceful Fluidity. The brand’s latest offering is multi-versatile, suitable for every occasion and designed for all forms of body or foot shapes. Its fluidity makes it comfortable and weather-friendly. Thus, embracing the uniqueness of cosmopolitan women.

According to the brand statement:

We believe that style has no limits. Thus, our shoes run up to Eur 45. At Lhambi, we keep up to date to ensure we provide the best possible style and fit regardless of fashion trends. Our goal to meet women’s evolving style needs majorly inspires our new collection, Graceful Fluidity.

In this new collection, the brand has introduced new textures, varying heel heights, appliques, and recognizable rhinestone embellishments to complement this new collection. What’s more, their wide style range promises to meet the fashion needs of every woman regardless of style and size – whether you’re a gorgeously stylish, curvy, sky-high heel lover or a comfort seeker. The Graceful Fluidity collection includes sandals, pumps, mules, and flats.
Brand: @lhambi 

