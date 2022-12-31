360 Woman Africa Empowers Female Entrepreneurs at her Enterprise Skill Development MBA Programme 2.0 | See More

Connect with us

360 Woman Africa Empowers Female Entrepreneurs at her Enterprise Skill Development MBA Programme 2.0

Dakore Egbuson-Akande launches her All-Natural Beauty Line for Women of Colour in Lagos

Mobos Fashion celebrates over two decades of designing timeless, bold and unique fashion pieces

10 Years of Impact! Nile University celebrates the Journey so far in Their 2022 Convocation Ceremony

1 Million Naira Cash Prize Awarded to Apt Scholars Universal College in Adéwálé Inter-School Competition

Angel Offornedu Wins a Brand New Car in Lush Hair "Braid to Millions" Nationwide Promo

Digital Encode Founders Conferred with BusinessDay Lifetime Achievement Award

Visit the Hakuna Matata Themed Park this Festive Season | Here’s What You should Expect

Baileys Delight Crowns the Year With 12 Days of Treats

Over 1 Million Naira Voucher Prizes Awarded to the 4th Edition Winners of Africa's Nail Art Competition

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As the country continues to seek measures to boost its economy, experts have stressed the need to bridge the gap that exists between local female entrepreneurs and the global market as a panacea to national development.

Given this, 360 Woman Africa since the launch of her enterprise skill development Mini-MBA three months program in 2021, has played a huge part in closing this gap by training and supporting 200 women in business in Nigeria (grants awards inclusive) through this platform.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 2022 MBA class that was held in Lagos recently, where few of the graduating class were present due to travel distance and security matters, the founder, lead facilitator, and coach Dr. Yvonne Chioma Ofodile alongside a few of the faculty present encouraged all the graduating students to see themselves as the solution to Nigeria’s economic problems.

We urge you all to go out and be worthy examples of the 360 Woman Africa Brand, their country and the world at large following the best industry practices and ethical standards available, providing value consistently and excellently across board.

She also stated that entrepreneurship even though it can be very daunting,

“If you don’t lose your passion, energy,  determination, resilient spirit, dedication to work, and excellent spirit, you will be rewarded in the long haul, etc”.

According to her, “Students who have successfully graduated will be inducted into the 360 Woman Africa Entrepreneur’s Community where they will have continuous access to mentorship, networking, and available resources from 360 Woman Africa, they are also eligible to apply for the 2022 360 Woman Africa Enterprise Grant and stand a chance of winning a part of five million Naira as funding for their businesses.”

The program, which was launched and positioned to bridge the skill gap needs for women entrepreneurs in Nigeria, is tailored to raising leading business women who will build profitable and sustainable businesses from Nigeria to the world.

She noted also that the program is aimed at increasing the number of highly skilled business women leaders and women-led businesses in Nigeria while also providing seed capital and grants for women-owned businesses.

However, she maintained that the program will increase the rate of financial inclusiveness for women in Nigeria and serve as a community for support. The initiative will become the largest ecosystem for women entrepreneurs for community building and mobilization, educational advancement, exchange of ideas, advocacy, inter-trade networking and representation, and legal representation.

Following the screening process this year, with over 800 applications, the 360 Woman Africa team in partnership with Eudoracity Business School for three months engaged, trained, equipped, and graduated 100 women in business who are either owners of these businesses or women-led businesses.

With modules and a syllabus that contains global standards in business development, the Mini MBA enabled the women to run and grow successful enterprises which will in turn solve employment problems, promote our economic stands and increase trade across all levels, according to the organizers.

The students during the three intensive months were engaged in self-paced study exercises, case studies, assessments, capstone projects, presentations, etc.

Speaking also was a Human Resource leader, coach, speaker & trainer, Rabi Adetoro, who noted that

“We must ensure that local businesses succeed because local entrepreneurs remain the engine of the Nigerian economy. Therefore we must encourage women-led and women-owned initiatives to engage in any competitive sector. “We believe that this mini MBA program has exposed all the participants to various ingredients needed to succeed in their various business endeavors. We urged them to go and become true drivers of the economy, job creators, build businesses that are timely, value-driven, and innovative, and finally improve the livelihood of others around them.”

Faculty members at this year’s three months MBA are,

The founder, of Eudoracity Business School, Success Osideko;

The Director, Food Safety at PepsiCo Europe, Ope Sanwoolu;

CEO, of Zetile Oil and Gas and Founder, of 360 Woman Africa, Dr. Yvonne Chioma Ofodile.

Others are;

GM, Vitapur Nigeria, Engr Yemi Mofikoya;

Head, Marketing Communications, Pixcentric, Babasola Feibo;

HR Leader, Coach, Speaker & Trainer, Rabi Adetoro;

Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, MTN Nigeria, Odunayo Sanya;

Group CEO, Tdx Agency, Segun Abodunrin.

