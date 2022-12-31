Connect with us

Dakore Egbuson-Akande launches her All-Natural Beauty Line for Women of Colour in Lagos

DakoreBeauty is a premium aromatherapy-based skincare line created in Lagos, Nigeria. Its Founder / CEO is Dakore Egbuson-Akande an A-list Nollywood Actor, Multiple Brand Ambassador, and Humanitarian.

Being in a highly visual industry spanning over 2 decades, Dakore Egbuson-Akande knows what it takes to keep looking good in front and behind the camera (naturally) and she has decided to share that knowledge and expertise with her audience of avid naturalists.

Dakore has a mission to inspire people of color to tap into their natural confidence while honoring our God-given skin tones with her all-natural brand of skincare products.

The brand had a soft launch online in November 2021 and its official launch was during the DakoreBeauty Experience held at her stockists’ RJ4 Lagos in February 2022.  Another stockist of the DakoreBeauty brand is the KLSNATURALS hair salon.

Products in the range that make up the DakoreBeauty System are:

“Sweet suds”- African Black soap Bodywash infused with essential oils

“Revive Plug”- Sugar body polish infused with vanilla essence and turmeric

“Luminous Silk”- Rose-buds infused natural body glow oil

“Cake Butta”- African Shea butter infused with essential oils

The brand started with the mildly scented Sweet Orange and Jasmine oil range in 2021. In December 2022, they added a new punchier scent of Lemongrass and Bergamot which has increased the range from 4 to 8 products!

As a premium skincare line, DakoreBeauty’s mission is to provide the highest quality products at the best possible price. To inspire a new generation of men and women of color that embrace their God-given skin tone.

The products are 100% authentic, artisanal, and natural and made in small batches to ensure freshness, and the friendly and knowledgeable customer service team will answer any questions you may have regarding our products and services.

To purchase online, visit Beacons.ai/dakore

DakoreBeauty offers worldwide delivery via DHL and you can walk in to pick it up at RJ4 Lagos 64, Adeola Odeku street Victoria Island Lagos or KLSnaturals hair salon- 39D, Ikorodu crescent Dolphin Estate Ikoyi Lagos.

