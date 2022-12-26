Weddings
All Roads Lead To Forever for Dolapo & Feranmi! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos
We are all about this sweet couple, Dolapo and Feranmi today! These lovebirds were acquaintances who barely spoke. As time passed, they got inseparable and chose to spend the rest of their lives together.
They tied the knot in a beautiful indoor white wedding and we can not get over how Dolapo’s elegance shone through her big day. Feranmi showed up looking stylish and these two are just a perfect pair. They also had a Yoruba -Igbo and every moment reminds us of the beauty of culture.
We are so happy for Damola and Feranmi who get to bask in the sweetness of love. We are certain that their wedding photos will brighten your day.
Enjoy their white and traditional wedding photos below.
How we met
By the bride, Dolapo:
I knew Feranmi existed but we barely spoke for 3 years till I became his sister’s (Moni) friend. In 2014, things changed (LOL); I looked forward to seeing Feranmi more. While studying for my board exams in 2015, he would keep me company or text me funny GIFs for comic relief. He was the first person I got to see after I wrote the exam. I was freaking out because I thought I had failed but he calmed my nerves, and he is still excellent at calming me down.
Our birthdays are 2 days apart, we went out for mine. I left that ‘date’ and called my sister, finally admitting out loud that I “70-85% like him like him”; It was 100%, to be honest. So, when it was his birthday, and he had a birthday party where he barely paid me any attention, I was a little salty.
The next day, we were texting and for some reason, the saltiness from last night and the silent liking for almost a year got to me. The conversation sort of led to me letting him know that I did like him, and he also said it back.
There was no turning back at that point, ’cause I had receipts! In the most challenging moments, Feranmi proves himself to be the best guy. He is undeniably the best person for me. Feranmi absolutely lights up my world, he is encouraging, and the most fun, it’s rarely a dull moment with him. I am so blessed to get to spend forever and fulfil destiny with you boo.
How we met
By the groom, Feranmi:
I met Dolapo in 2011. I can’t remember any details other than she was with a couple of people and I was told: “this is Pastor Ezra’s daughter”. I’m like, who is Pastor Ezra?! I can count the number of times we spoke on one hand in this 3-4 year gap. The most memorable was when she came to pick up an ID at my house. Hmmm, Dolapo what did you need an ID for? We thank God for life change.
Fast forward 3-4 years later. We somehow became friends and one faithful day during this friendship, I saw her going for a date/meet-up with ‘Thomas’ (that is not his real name oo). Safe to say I have been noticing her since then. For the first ‘date’, I hate to say it but this was not a date to me. She was simply taking me out on her birthday. I mean, we were just friends.
Funny thing is that’s the worst restaurant we have ever been to. But we will never forget it. As a wise man once said, “Company you are with > Food served in a restaurant”, I am that wise man. Dolapo is the best. She really is. In good times, better times, best times- she is cheerleader numero 1. Excited to continue doing life with her.
This is how Dolapo and Feranmi had their traditional engagement!
Credits
White Wedding
Planner @teantona_event_connoisseurs_
Decor @allure_event
Dress @sophiesgownshoppe | @morileecanada
Bride’s shoes @aminahjillil | @cultofcoquette
Wedding dress alterations @mariachaoalterations
Veil @bellabridalwindsor
Reception venue @ciociaroclub
Photobooth @artwindsoressex | @photostarscanada
MC @koombstone
Florist @coriheer_cjhflorals
Seating chart @seeyouthereinvitations | @theuniquedetails
Videography @mactools.visual
Traditional Engagement
Planner @teantona_event_connoisseurs_
Decor @allure_event
Live band @treasurecleffsband
Alaga Iduro @alagarere
Catering @naijafoodeats
Photography @jopstudios
Cake @lisarobertscake
Makeup @tropbelle_makeup
Hairstylist @milestone beauty
Gele @stylish_kemmy
Venue @signaturetributes
Videography @mactools.visual