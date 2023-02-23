It’s All About Fashion’s Favourite Colour This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 225

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Fashion’s favourite colour – black – has been a wardrobe staple for centuries, with a hold like no other, the colour black, especially an all-black outfit has become synonymous with power, luxury and wealth. Black connotes seriousness and diligence, it is the epitome of sophistication. Black clothing has an indubitable power. It works with all body types and skin tones. Come what may, Black never goes out of style.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Iyke (@jim.iyke)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breeny Lee (@breenylee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blésnya Minher (@blesnyaminher)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Apio ✨ (@evssofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nneka Michel (@lady_nneka_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venita Akpofure (@veezeebaybeh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote 🧿 (@kefilwe_mabote)