BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Won Fashion At Moncler’s London Fashion Week Showcase

Italian luxury brand Moncler recently unveiled an expansion of its Moncler Genius collaborations project at London Fashion Week, introducing new “co-creators” in the realms of art, music, design and sport.

The label, known for its puffer jackets, took over the Olympia London exhibition centre with its The Art of Genius live show. Over 10,000 guests and celebrities made their way to the event, including Nigerian multi-award-winning music sensation Tiwa Savage who looked incredibly chic at the event.

The star made sure all eyes were on her rocking a high-neck sheer catsuit which she paired with a black Atsuko Kudo latex cup bra, a matching jacket and a sunshine yellow Moncler quilted puffer wrap skirt. Tiwa completed the look with black high heel boots, larger-than-life hoop earrings and dark shades.

Sticking to her new blonde hue, the beauty opted for a buzz cut featuring side-swept bangs, perfectly pairing the look with dramatic lashes, defined eyebrows and a bold lip.

Credits

Styling: @shapedservices

Outfit: @moncler x @atsukokudolatex

Photography: @mikeyoshai