Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Won Fashion At Moncler’s London Fashion Week Showcase

Style

It's All About Fashion's Favourite Colour This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 225

Style

Adut Akech Bior's Collaboration With Vogue Is A Must-See For #BellaStylistas

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style Love -Vol. 426

Style

Blésnya Minher Walks For Burberry At The London Fashion Week

Style

See This Week’s Extra Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 160

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Patricia Bright Radiated Glamour at the 2023 BAFTAs

Style

Every Look Worth Seeing From Minnie Dlamini's The Plug Magazine Cover Feature

Events Scoop Style

A Roundup of Red Carpet Looks from the 2023 BAFTAs

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Cynthia Erivo Dazzled in Louis Vuitton at the 2023 BAFTAs

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Tiwa Savage Won Fashion At Moncler’s London Fashion Week Showcase

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Italian luxury brand Moncler recently unveiled an expansion of its Moncler Genius collaborations project at London Fashion Week, introducing new “co-creators” in the realms of art, music, design and sport.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage)

The label, known for its puffer jackets, took over the Olympia London exhibition centre with its The Art of Genius live show. Over 10,000 guests and celebrities made their way to the event, including Nigerian multi-award-winning music sensation Tiwa Savage who looked incredibly chic at the event.

The star made sure all eyes were on her rocking a high-neck sheer catsuit which she paired with a black Atsuko Kudo latex cup bra, a matching jacket and a sunshine yellow Moncler quilted puffer wrap skirt. Tiwa completed the look with black high heel boots, larger-than-life hoop earrings and dark shades.

Sticking to her new blonde hue, the beauty opted for a buzz cut featuring side-swept bangs, perfectly pairing the look with dramatic lashes, defined eyebrows and a bold lip.

Credits

Styling: @shapedservices
Outfit: @moncler x @atsukokudolatex
Photography: @mikeyoshai

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Meet the Women Contesting in The Forthcoming Elections

Can Our Votes End Police Brutality in The Country?

Mfonobong Inyang: Bad Governance – Are We The Cause?

Udochi Mbalewe: My Experience As a Youth Corp Electoral Officer is A Testament That Our Votes Count

BN Book Review: Stripped by Solape Akinpelu | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php