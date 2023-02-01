Connect with us

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey, BNers!

Your favourite monthly competition is back. The competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The winning small business will be our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month, get featured on our website and social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook).

Isn’t that exciting?

We understand that the growing cost of living and doing business has made this a challenging time for many people. That’s why we want to help you Share Your Hustle to the World.

How it works

  • Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!).
  • Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month.
  • Share the social media handles for the business.

Please note:

  • One User commenting on the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business.
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms.
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered.
  • Comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted.

Other Ts & Cs Apply.

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 8th of February.

Start nominating!

