6 Takeaways from BellaNaija’s Panel Session at #AfricaNXT 2023



At the 2023 edition of AfricaNXT, BellaNaija hosted a panel discussion session on the topic; “The Role of Creative Media In Advancing Africa’s Creative Industry.”

The panelists were professional photographer, media entrepreneur and video content creator; Eniola Tito, founding member of the “I Said What I Said Podcast” and Head of Development, Salt&Truth; Jola Ayeye, Chief Creative Officer and CEO at KISARA; Eki Ogunbor, Multiple award winning music journalist and founder of Afrobeats Intelligence; Joey Akan.

The panel discussion focused on the ways the creative industry can liaise with the media to provide publicity and penetration it needs to acquire the power and influence to create wealth and enterprise. Mary Edoro, BellaNaija’s Head of Content for Bella Naija Style moderated the engaging and insightful panel.

Our 6 main takeaways from the vibrant and engaging panel are:

1. Collaboration and how creative industries can leverage on each other’s strengths to move the entire creative industry forward.

2. If Africa must continue to shine the light on its rich cultural heritage, it must deliberately commit to promoting our media and creative industries.

3. Understanding that as Nigerians and Africans, we should do our best to invest more in Nigerian and African brands.

4. When you’re selling yourself the best way you know how to, your audience will locate you. No matter the platform involved.

5. Creating good content is important but it’s not the only important thing. Consistency is up there with it.

6. Invest in the quality of work that we put out to be able to compete on the global stage.












