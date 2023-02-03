Connect with us

Catch all The Exciting Moments in Iruya and Izu's Wedding Video

6 hours ago

It is everyone’s dream to find that perfect person to spend forever with. Today, we are celebrating Iruya and Izu who have found perfect love in each other!

The sweethearts exchanged vows in a beautiful white wedding and the love was so evident. Iruya and Izu made a super cute couple and looked so stunning in their outfits. From the heartwarming moments with the squad down to the fun and exciting wedding reception, they gave us premium doses of love and beauty to gush over!  You won’t want their video to end as you watch!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography: @nategenius01
Featured Image: @38secondsevents

