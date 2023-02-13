OJ Posharella, Princess & Samantha Showed Up in Style for the “Real Housewives of Abuja” Premiere

This past Saturday, Abuja socialites attended the Real Housewives of Abuja premiere to celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated Showmax reality TV series.

The host with the most Hawa Magaji dazzled in a white number by Khavhia Woman, and the cast members Arafa, Comfort Booth, Ojoma Sule (OJ Posharella), Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany, and Tutupie dressed to the nines for the premiere.

The Real Housewives of Abuja, which is set to debut on Showmax on February 17, 2023, follows the luxurious lives of six influential women in Abuja as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family, and businesses in the powerful city of Abuja.

Arafa

Comfort

OJ Posharella

Princess

Tutupie

Samantha

More Photos: