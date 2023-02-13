Connect with us

OJ Posharella, Princess & Samantha Showed Up in Style for the "Real Housewives of Abuja" Premiere

Every Look Worth Seeing From The 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards!

Here Are the Winners of the 2023 BRIT Awards

Street Souk 2022: Jameson Irish Whiskey & Ireti Zacchaeus Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Top Nigerian Street Style Convention

Developing Africa's Business Ecosystem: Ingenium Concepts and the US National Customer Service Association is set to train 4 Million people!

Reminiscing on Great times, Jameson Irish Whiskey definitely gave off a December to Remember!

MAC cosmetics collaborated with Arise fashion week 20th edition as its Official makeup sponsor

It was a Glamorous Evening as JetLyfe Aviation celebrate the launch of the Future Aviators Program in Lagos

Meet the Speakers - "The Role Of Creative Media in Advancing Africa's Creative Industry" | AfricaNXT 2023

GROHE X Summit 2023: Register Here to Take Part in 'Caring For Water'

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This past Saturday, Abuja socialites attended the Real Housewives of Abuja premiere to celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated Showmax reality TV series.

The host with the most Hawa Magaji dazzled in a white number by Khavhia Woman, and the cast members Arafa, Comfort Booth, Ojoma Sule (OJ Posharella), Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany, and Tutupie dressed to the nines for the premiere.

The Real Housewives of Abuja, which is set to debut on Showmax on February 17, 2023, follows the luxurious lives of six influential women in Abuja as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family, and businesses in the powerful city of Abuja.

Check on it!

Arafa

Comfort

OJ Posharella

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OJ POSHARELLA 💎 (@oj_posharella2)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OJ POSHARELLA 💎 (@oj_posharella2)

Princess

Tutupie

Samantha

More Photos:

OJ Posharella and Samantha Homossany

Tutupie and Hawa Magaji

Comfort Booth

Busola Tejumola

Opeoluwa Filani, John Ugbe, Steve Babaeko and Shumani Gereda

Star Features

